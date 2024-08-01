Joe Chen shares wedding photos with husband Alan Chen

Actress Joe Chen and artist Alan Chen registered their marriage on March 31, 2022.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen registered her marriage to Malaysian artist Alan Chen more than two years ago, but her fans had never seen the couple in wedding attire.

On July 30, the actress’ agency finally shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo pictures from her pre-wedding photo shoots.

“Living in love and filled with happiness,” her agency wrote in Chinese. “Collecting sweetness together by putting on the wedding dress.”

Joe Chen, 45, and Alan Chen, who is nine years younger, were seen in the photos posing in both Western and traditional Chinese wedding attire.

“I am very happy with this photo shoot,” the actress wrote on Weibo on July 30. “Wishing everyone a happy Qixi Festival in advance.”

Qixi Festival, more popularly known as Chinese Valentine’s Day, falls on Aug 10 in 2024.

Her post has been shared more than 10,000 times, with plenty of glowing comments from fans.

Joe Chen, who recently starred in popular Chinese period drama The Double (2024) with Chinese actress Wu Jinyan, met Alan Chen on Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019.

They dated for about 2½ years before registering their marriage at the Household Registration Office in Da’an District in Taipei City on March 31, 2022.

There were rumours in June that the couple were planning to hold a small-scale wedding banquet attended only by good friends and close relatives in late September.

Her manager told Taiwanese news portal SET News that she was unaware of such a celebration, saying: “I am happy for them if it is true. We haven’t heard from her (about it), and she hasn’t asked the company for help.”