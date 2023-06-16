K-drama Cheongdam International High School’s stars to meet Singapore fans next Saturday

The two lead actresses from K-drama Cheongdam International High School will be in town to promote the school suspense series on June 24.

Lee Eun-saem, 23, who starred in school zombie K-drama All Of Us Are Dead (2022), and Kim Ye-rim, 24, better known as Yeri from K-pop girl group Red Velvet, will meet fans at Ion Orchard at 2pm.

They will play games with fans as well as share more about their K-drama, in which Lee plays a poor student who witnesses a murder and is transferred to the titular high school.

She crosses paths with Kim’s character, who is the most powerful student in the school as well as the prime suspect.

Before the event, fans can also redeem limited-edition items at the venue from 1.15pm, by following tvN Asia’s Instagram account.

The series also stars Lee Jong-hyuk (User Not Found, 2021) and Yoo Jung-hoo (New Love Playlist, 2022).