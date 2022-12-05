 Is Malaysian actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud getting married?, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Is Malaysian actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud getting married?

Ogy is thrilled about her marriage this weekend. PHOTO: THE STAR
Dec 05, 2022 05:16 pm

Wedding bells may be ringing for actress and singer Fauziah Ahmad Daud, 60.

She hinted on her official Facebook page (@Fauziah Ahmad Daud) and Instagram (@kak_ogy) on Saturday (Dec 3), she will be tying the knot this weekend. Fauziah, better known as Ogy, posted: “At first, there was the visit, then the proposal. The proposal was accepted. The ceremony is next week. We can’t wait.”

There is no mention of her future husband, but she hinted on her Instagram that the bridegroom is a foreigner. “Orang luar negara” (someone from overseas),” she revealed.

If this is true, then it would be Ogy’s second marriage. She was married to actor Eman Manan in 1990, and the couple filed for divorce in 2003.

The award-winning actress also posted: “My heart is fluttering. Finally after so long. Praise be to God.”

Ogy, the daughter of singer Datuk Ahmad Daud and actress Datin Saadiah Baharom, has starred in hit movies like Ali Setan, Azura and Langit Cinta. The versatile entertainer has also released four music albums namely Bintang Harapan, Gerhana, Pelayaranku and Variasi.

Her wedding announcement has garnered thousands of likes on social media. - THE STAR

