Naomi Neo says she has finally decided to go for therapy – for her kids

Even as she thrives in her day job as an influencer and content creator, Naomi Neo says she still struggles with finding her own voice.

In the latest episode of podcast R U Okay?, Neo revealed as much during a conversation about mental health with Class 95 DJ Jean Danker and guest psychologist Jeanie Chu.

During her teenage years, when she used to keep a public blog, Neo attracted a fair bit of attention – and controversy – after sharing that she had lost her virginity at the age of 15.

Looking back now, the 27-year-old admitted that she “didn’t understand the severity of putting certain things online”, and that the repercussions from that incident affected her greatly as she consciously holds back on what she posts today.

Neo, who is married with two kids, said she tries to be “as safe as possible” with her content these days, as she has “more responsibilities, people to answer to”.

She went on to share that because of her trust issues, she has trouble confiding in other people. And as a result, she relies heavily on her partner.

“By relying on one person, it puts a lot of pressure on that person as well. And that’s something that I learnt only in the last couple of months,” she said.

“It started to become a bit unhealthy, the way that I was trying to transfer all that energy onto my kids (son Kyzo, five, and daughter, Zyla Rey, two).

“I started having these kinds of expectations for them as well, to be there for me. (But) why am I expecting my child, who was only four back then, to be emotionally ready for me? He’s not even at the age where he’s capable of doing that. So why am I expecting him to understand my emotions?

“So that was when I realised there was a problem with myself, and that I really had to go out and meet people again, and connect with people.”

Neo with her husband and two kids.

The biggest step she has taken this year was to finally decide to seek therapy, after years of contemplation.

“I realised that this was something I really need to work on, and it’s not something I can do on my own,” she said.

“The motivation behind that is actually my children. If I’m not mentally well, I really can’t be there for them. I can’t be their support when they need me to be.”

Watch the full episode here.