New drama Contenders promises to be vibrant, 'hardcore'

Upcoming drama series Contenders held a lensing ceremony in Johor, Malaysia, on March 30 to much fanfare.

The 25-episode show features an ensemble cast comprising Chinese artistes Wei Zi, William Yang Xuwen, and Wang Ziwei.

Singaporean veteran celebrity Tay Ping Hui as well as actors Hugo Ng and John Ching have also been invited to star.

The joyous occasion, held in the vicinity of Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS), was attended by a large cast and crew including director Guo Jingyu. They were also joined by several members of the media, with TNP being the only English-language publication present.

The lensing ceremony officially kicked off at the auspicious timing of 9.15am and was accompanied by a lion dance and other rituals.

Further complementing the festivities were an elaborate set-up and exquisite desserts table, all in orange, to mark lead actor Yang’s birthday on April 2.

TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Contenders, a collaboration between Tencent Video and G.H.Y Culture & Media, chronicles the life of Chinese migrants in 1940s Nanyang. It is described as a passionate and thrilling story of chaos, survival and resilience.

The show has been compared to awe-inspiring productions such as The Little Nyonya, but promises to be more vibrant and "hardcore". There will be a greater focus on brotherhood and human connection.

Contenders protagonist Wei, 68, told TNP: "We’ve just started (this project), but it's our honour to join the team. There's a lot to learn from everyone and about the local life and customs here."

Shooting is expected to wrap up in July.

Speaking to TNP, Wang said she plays Wei's only daughter in a rambunctious family.

"My character is an independent thinker and a little stubborn, but also has her oddities and is a bit tomboyish since she grew up surrounded by males," shared the 27-year-old.

To prepare for her role, Wang watched other shows set in similar times to pick up on the right mannerisms and how people spoke.

She explained: "It’s very different from my past roles. This is my first time trying such a theme. The get-up, style and feeling are all very different."

Although it is Wang's first time filming in Malaysia, she is taking to it like a duck to water.

"I'm so happy because I am liking all the delicacies here," said the actress, who has tried local delights such as lala, sotong and "very delicious" crab.

"I’ve read about Malaysian culture online and hope to experience more of it if I have time," added Wang, who also looks forward to visiting Legoland and trying kopi.

Yang, 30, echoed similar sentiments about trending new territory – both with Contenders and in Malaysia.

To gain a deeper understanding of his role as an antagonistic rich heir, whom he describes as the "complete opposite" of his real-life personality, Yang had to familiarise himself with the history of what Chinese migrants went through.

He told TNP: "I hope viewers can see the show’s portrayal of the last century, when so many Chinese people left their own countries to carve out a life in Nanyang, that they can understand how hard those days were and the gruelling journey to today’s success."

Malaysia's humid weather challenging for Yang, who quipped: "It's too hot and sunny."

The actor noted that there are a lot of local delicacies waiting to be discovered, but said he has to put off experiencing them as he is currently trying to lose weight.

"I think I’m a bit fat and it doesn’t look good on camera," explained Yang, who nevertheless looks forward to trying out Malaysia's golf courses when he has time between shoots.

Yang said he "passed by" Singapore while en route to set, but has never been to the Lion City.

He added: "I hope to visit Singapore when I’m thinner and have the time."