Rebecca Lim and husband give glimpse of their new home under construction

After a "perfect" wedding and a honeymoon in Britain, next on the list for newlyweds Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster is a home sweet home.

And by the looks of it, the couple might strike this off their checklist sooner rather than later.

The pair shared updates on their new crib, which is under renovation, on their respective Instagram accounts earlier this week (July 11).

"Can't believe our new home is almost ready," captioned the 36-year-old actress in her post.

Though her abode looks a work in progress, a black spiral staircase in the photo’s background leading up to a mezzanine floor certainly looks promising, a sign of designer chic once it all comes together.

Webster's posts showed a tad more, including another staircase and a hallway leading to two rooms.

"Our new home slowly comes together," he captioned his post.

Lim's showbiz chums, including actors Romeo Tan, Felicia Chin, and Fann Wong commented on how thrilled they were to see the progress of her new home.

Radio DJ Kenneth Chung and makeup artist Shaun Lee both made sure to ask for house tours.