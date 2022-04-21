Rebecca Lim planning 40-table wedding banquet; big bash set for this year

After announcing her engagement in November last year (2021), local actress Rebecca Lim says plans for her big day are afoot.

The 35-year-old, who is engaged to Singaporean Matthew Webster, told Shin Min Daily News earlier this week that she has been in discussions with a wedding planner.

The wedding is slated for some time this year, and the couple is planning on making it a big one.

"I think I can have 40 tables (based on the current safety measures),” Lim said.

“I come from a big family, so there are about 130 people in total."

The popular actress said she hasn’t had time to pick out a wedding gown yet as she’s been busy with work and the upcoming Star Awards, where she is among 20 nominees vying for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

Lim had recently said in an interview that a destination wedding was not on the cards because her grandmother couldn’t travel.

She is hoping the wedding will take place by the end of this year, at the latest.

"I hope it'll be within the year of the tiger," she said.