A stellar 2022: Rebecca Lim hopeful for wedding and 10th popularity award this year

It’s been a run of good tidings for local actress Rebecca Lim.

The 35-year-old recently learnt that she has been nominated for her tenth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the upcoming Star Awards 2022 on April 24.

The good news follows her engagement announcement last November to Singaporean Matthew Webster.

But fans hoping to catch a glimpse of her fiance at the awards show will likely be disappointed.

In an interview with Mothership.sg, Lim said she doesn't think anyone, besides the artistes themselves, would be present, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She also doubts that Mr Webster, who has been thrusted into the limelight since news of the engagement, would be comfortable in that sort of a setting – though she adds he has been “very cool” about the sudden media exposure.

Lim hopes to sound the wedding bells some time this year, though plans have not been firmed up because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It is a huge day and I want a lot of people who have been a huge part of my life to be part of this day, as well," Lim explained.

A destination wedding, though, is not on the cards.

"My grandmother will not be able to travel…and she has to be there," Lim explained.

All-time favourite

Lim is among 20 nominees vying for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes awards for the Star Awards 2022.

Impressively, she has won the award the past nine times since she was first nominated in 2012.

Winning again this year would “disqualify” her from being nominated ever again. Artistes who win the Top 10 Most Popular Male/Female Artistes award ten times will no longer be eligible for it, as it culminates in an All-Time Favourite Artiste award.

Lim acknowledges that the popularity award is a result of "huge support from everybody", and she is “extremely grateful for it”.

"Even before I got nominated for Top 20, there were already people who believed in me when I didn't believe in myself… I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be where I am today."

If she wins this year, Lim hopes to celebrate with "two very close girlfriends" whom she has known since she was seven.

Both of them were present at Lim's very first Star Awards in 2012.

She also shared her supper tradition after she returns from the Star Awards every year.

"Two packets of instant mee," she said with a laugh, "With an egg... sometimes with champagne."

Lim said while artistes have access to food and drinks at the awards show, they are often too busy with interviews and the whole affair to eat.

"And, certain years, your dress is so tight! So you're really hungry by the time the show is over."