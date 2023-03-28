From reel to real: Strike Gold actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan are dating

Local actor Edwin Goh has disclosed on social media that he is dating influencer and actress Rachel Wan.

Goh, 28, shared four photos of himself with Wan, including one of them holding hands, on Instagram on Monday night.

“The universe brought us together in a way no one could expect,” he wrote. “This is a person that understands my thoughts with a single glance. A person that brings light to my darkest days. A person I want to do all my coffee runs with.”

He added that Wan inspires him, sees the potential in him even when he does not, and is a person who allows him to fully be himself and more.

“There’s so much you do for me, more than I could ever expect anyone to,” he continued. “You’re my person.”

Wan, 27, also shared three photos of herself with Goh on Instagram on Monday night.

“This feeling’s like no other, I want you to know that I’ve never had someone who knows me like you do,” she wrote. “I finally found what I’ve been looking for.”

Goh and Wan play a couple – Liu Guanghui and Mina – in recent Channel 8 drama series Strike Gold.

Goh, who is among the nominees for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the upcoming Star Awards, has also acted in TV series such as My Star Bride (2021), Home Again (2022) and When Duty Calls S2 (2022).

He previously dated Ukrainian model Darina Sheremet.

Wan is known for acting in English-language dramas such as The Cheaters App (2021) and the long-form series Kin (2018 to 2022). She has also taken part in variety show Say It Right! (2021), hosted by Bryan Wong and Vivian Lai.