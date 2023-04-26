As she turns 40, after 2 decades of acting, Joanne Peh dreams of Hollywood

Following the success of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh in Hollywood, where she bagged the Best Actress Oscar recently, Singapore’s very own Joanne Peh, it seems, is casting an eye on Tinseltown.

Upon turning 40 on Tuesday, Peh said she hopes to enter Hollywood some time during the next 20 years of her career.

Incidentally, her birthday celebrations coincided with the 20th anniversary of her acting career.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, she said: "I am still passionate towards acting. Moreover, I have learnt many things about people and human nature through studying my characters and acting."

Peh said it was her dream to act in Hollywood films: "I hope to start with auditions. I have to admit that I am a little spoiled – because there are no auditions in Mediacorp; I don't have enough opportunities to practise auditioning.

"If I want to improve my acting, I have to step out of my comfort zone and keep moving forward. I have to challenge myself and thus I don't mind auditioning and trying out."

The birthday party, which took place at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Resorts World Sentosa, was attended by guests including fellow artistes Carrie Wong, Kimberley Chia, and Benjamin Tan.

When asked by the event host about directors or actors she would like to work with, Peh said: "Can I work with the Daniels?”, referring to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who directed Yeoh in the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Aim high, Joanne. You never know.