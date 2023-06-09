Singaporean actors Izzat Yusoff, Siti Hajar Gani, Nurul Aini among nominees at Pesta Perdana

(Clockwise from top left) Izzat Yusoff, Siti Hajar Gani, Nurul Aini and Haziqah Hashir are nominees at Pesta Perdana.

In the past few years, seasoned Singaporean actor Izzat Yusoff has played a polygamist and victims of domestic abuse and a haunting.

At the upcoming Pesta Perdana, the biennial awards show celebrating Singapore’s Malay media industry, the 45-year-old is vying for Best Actor for all three roles.

Pesta Perdana 2023 will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on June 17.

Izzat is in the running for Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Series, for playing a man with two wives in Dilema Dania (Dania’s Dilemma); Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Drama Series, as an abused husband in Hasrat Tersirat (Implicit Desire); and Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology, as a husband whose wife is tormented by a demon in horror series Misteri Jam 12 (12 O’Clock Mystery).

He is surprised to be nominated in all three categories. “It is an honour to be nominated,” he tells The Straits Times, adding that he had put a lot of effort into the three roles. “All the roles have their challenges and difficulties, I am thankful that my hard work has been recognised.”

Izzat has won four Pesta Perdana awards, including for Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Series for Bantal Buruk Saloma (Saloma’s Bad Pillow) in 2019.

Several other actors have also garnered more than one nomination. They include actress-host Nurul Aini, who is nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role – Drama Series for Kecoh Kahwin (Marriage Commotion) and Best Actress In A Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology for Distopia (Dystopia).

The 40-year-old home-grown actress withdrew from the Most Popular Female Personality nomination, saying she has won the accolade enough times. She won it in 2005, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2021.

The nominees in 2023 also include home-grown mother-daughter pair Siti Hajar Gani, 49, and Haziqah Hashir, 22.

Siti Hajar is in the running for two awards: Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Drama Series for Identiti (Identity) and Best Actress In A Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology for Maafkan Mak (Forgive Mother).

The actress says: "I never thought my daughter would follow my footsteps and be in the acting industry. Us being nominated in the same year is such an honour.

“Whatever the outcome is, I am very proud of her, and she is a winner in my eyes.”

Haziqah, who is nominated for Most Promising Actor/Actress for Sempurna (Perfect), says her mum is her role model.

“When I was younger, I used to follow her on set and saw what being in the industry was like,” says Haziqah. “She shared many of her acting experiences with me and gave me ideas on how I can use acting as an outlet for my emotions, especially when I was fresh on the scene. Her work continues to inspire me.”

Thirty-four awards will be presented at Pesta Perdana 2023. The winners of the programme and creative awards, which include categories such as Best Drama Series and Best Audio Programme, will be announced at an earlier ceremony at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Friday night.

The thriller drama Identiti, made by production house Papahan Films, has the highest number of nominations. It is up for 11 awards, including Best Directing – Drama for M. Raihan Halim and Zaini Nasser.

Besides Siti Hajar, the cast of Identiti who received nominations includes multilingual veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng, who is in the running for Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Drama Series.