Taiwanese actor Chen Bo-lin is happy to be back in Singapore

Actor Chen Bo-lin posted a photo of himself at the Merlion Park on social media.PHOTO: CHENBOLIN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Oct 02, 2022 03:57 pm

Taiwanese actor Chen Bo-lin is back in Singapore.

The 39-year-old posted on Instagram last Friday a photo of himself at the Merlion Park. He wrote: “Tourist mode in Singapore. Sooooo good to be back.”

He was wearing dark glasses and a black cap as he flashed a V sign near the Merlion statue.

The actor, who is known for playing Brother Da-ren in the Taiwanese idol drama In Time With You (2011), had filmed part of the show in Singapore.

The television series, which also starred Ariel Lin, Sunny Wang and Andrea Chen, featured some Singapore landmarks, such as Merlion Park, Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer.

The drama won seven prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in 2012, including for Best Television Series, Best Actor for Chen Bo-lin and Best Actress for Lin.

Chen disclosed the purpose of his trip to Singapore in another post later on Friday.

He wrote: “Best party in SG by far this week. Friends from around the world are here. I was waiting for this moment for so long time (sic).”

He used the hashtag #IntoTheARC and tagged ARC the Community in his post.

ARC is a non-fungible token (NFT) community co-founded by Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin.

ARC hosted a private party at Fullerton Bay Hotel’s Lantern rooftop bar last Thursday. The attendees also included Lin, host-actress Jaime Teo, entrepreneur Tjin Lee and author Paige Parker.

