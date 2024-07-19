TV host Dee Hsu shares holiday photos of herself in Singapore

Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu shared on social media a collage of three photos, including one of Singapore’s city skyline behind her.

Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu was recently in Singapore with her family.

The 46-year-old shared on social media late on July 18 a collage of three photos, including one of her at Gardens by the Bay and another of Singapore’s city skyline behind her.

“I brought my whole family to Singapore for vacation this summer,” the host of talk show Dee Girl’s Talk wrote in Chinese. “I had planned to post photos of my happy family, but every child has an opinion – either the angle was not right or the background too ugly.”

She continued: “So I decided to post only photos of myself, since I am the most popular among them.”

Hsu is married to businessman Mike Hsu and they have three daughters: Elly, 18, Lily, 16, and Alice, 12.

Mr Hsu was earlier spotted at Sentosa by a netizen, who said that Dee Hsu was not with him. However, others later posted photos showing that the host and their daughters were present too.

Alice shared on Instagram Stories a photo of her at iFly Singapore at Sentosa, and on July 19, photos of her at Gardens by the Bay.