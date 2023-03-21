Video of Running Man star Song Ji-hyo greeting fans in sign language goes viral

Actress Song Ji-hyo was seen communicating with a fan using sign language at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR - South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo recently won the hearts of netizens after a video of her interacting with disabled Malaysian fans went viral on social media.

According to reports, Song was in Malaysia to attend Watson's K-Beauty Festa event held on March 17 and 18 at Sentul Depot, KL.

In a video shared by a fan account @sngmsyn on TikTok on Saturday (March 18), the Running Man star can be seen using sign language to communicate with several disabled fans at the event.

"Song Ji-hyo knows how to use sign language. She used it to communicate with her fans. She's really the sweetest and best girl!" @sngmsyn captioned their post.

The clip has since gained over 1.6 million views and more than 291,000 likes – with many praising the 41-year-old for putting in effort to communicate with her fans.

"I swear she's the best when it comes to fanservice. No one rivals her. She's genuinely kind and attentive to all her fans," @140297jh_ replied under the post.

"This is rare. Not many people can do sign language, including myself. Song Ji-hyo is indeed a very special person. God bless her," wrote @hillkinglr.

"I respect celebrities who can communicate in sign language. It really shows just how much effort they put in to interact with their fans," @fareezscheizer commented.

Some have also praised Song for her heartwarming display of humility and for treating all fans equally regardless of their physical capabilities.

This isn't the first time the actress caught the attention of Malaysian netizens with her kind demenour.

Last November, the Lovely Horribly actress made headlines after rushing to help a fan who fell at KLIA during her arrival. And she did this despite being heavily guarded by security personnel. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK