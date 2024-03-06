Michelle Yeoh 'heartbroken' as Netflix cancels The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun, which hit Netflix on Jan 4, is like Godfather with a Taiwanese twist.

With a score of 7.6 on IMDb and 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the binge-worthy show features Michelle Yeoh as matriarch Eileen “Mama” Sun.

The eight-episode series centres on Taiwanese gangster Charles Sun (Justin Chien) who goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother after his father, the head of a Taipei triad, gets shot.

The Brothers Sun received rave reviews, with critics praising Yeoh for her stellar performance as Eileen. The show was among Netflix Top 10 for five weeks but it reportedly could not pull in enough eyeballs, so the streaming platform is canning it.

Yeoh shared on Instagram that she was heartbroken. She wrote: "Heartbroken... and finding it so hard to understand why... however, I am so very proud of my Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high.”

Chien thanked fans and the The Brothers Sun team for “giving their blood, sweat, and tears to make the best show possible".