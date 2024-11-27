Phishing scams involving spoof e-mails from Netflix re-emerge

The police on Nov 27 said there has been a re-emergence of phishing scams perpetuated via emails purportedly from Netflix.

At least 35 cases have been reported since Oct 1, with total losses amounting to more than $40,000.

Victims would receive an email purportedly from Netflix, claiming that there were issues with payment or subscription which resulted in a temporary suspension of their Netflix account.

The email would instruct victims to click on a link embedded in the email to verify their details.

Victims who click on the URL would be directed to a phishing site whichb would prompt them to key in their banking credentials or card details.

The scammers would allegedly misuse these details to make unauthorised purchases on victims’ cards.

The public is reminded that Netflix would never ask for personal information such as card numbers and bank account details, in a text or

email.

Anyone with information relating to such crimes or is in doubt can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or report online at police.gov.sg/i-witness