 Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun spotted in Singapore for filming of K-drama, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun spotted in Singapore for filming of K-drama

Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun spotted in Singapore for filming of K-drama
Both Wi Ha-joon (left) and Kim Go-eun were spotted arriving at Changi Airport by fans on June 29, 2022. PHOTOS: WIHAJUN_SINGAPORE/INSTAGRAM, MINOMI__SG2020/INSTAGRAM
Jan Lee
Jun 30, 2022 11:58 am

South Korean stars Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun are in Singapore filming.

Both Wi, the breakout actor from megahit Squid Game (2021), and popular actress Kim (Yumi's Cells, 2021 to present), were spotted arriving at Changi Airport by fans on Wednesday (June 29).

They are reportedly here for the production of their new drama Little Women, which is a modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, which centres around four sisters. The series, which is slated to premiere in August, is expected to be released on Netflix for selected regions.

Wi, 30, will be playing a graduate of a prestigious university who gets involved with the eldest sister of a poor family, played by Kim.

According to some eagle-eyed fans, shooting will take place in Robinson Road as both Tower Transit and SBS Transit have announced that their buses will be skipping bus stops along the street on Sunday (July 3) from 7am to 4pm for a filming event.

Fans on social media posted about Kim, who turns 31 on Saturday, receiving gifts from them.

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency Management Soop has said the bullying allegations are groundless.
TV

K-drama star again accused of school bullying

Related Stories

Actress Dakota Johnson says it was 'mayhem' filming Fifty Shades Of Grey

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah uploads her first YouTube video in five months

Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings are not reuniting on stage for anniversary gala

A poster announcing diverted bus routes due to a filming event on Sunday. PHOTO: TOWER TRANSIT

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiesk-drama