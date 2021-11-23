Add some magic to your style with these Harry Potter pieces

POMELO

In line with the 20th anniversary this year of the Harry Potter film franchise, the South-east Asian omnichannel fashion platform has collaborated with Warner Bros on a limited-edition five-piece Harry Potter collection comprising T-shirts, sleeveless tops and a pair of lounge shorts, made from 100 per cent cotton and adorned with elements inspired by Harry Potter, Hogwarts and the four iconic houses within Hogwarts.

Look out too for matching accessories such as pendant necklace sets sporting the moon, stars and lightning.

The Pomelo x Harry Potter collection (from $14.90) is now available on the Pomelo app, pomelofashion.com and in-stores, while stocks last.

PANDORA

Relive moments from the Wizarding World with the Danish brand's latest set of jewellery, incorporating new designs for that extra bit of magic.

Get ready to board the Hogwarts Express with the Hedwig Spinning Dangle Charm ($129), a two-toned metal charm of 14k gold-plated and sterling silver that comes with a spinnable function and features an intricate 3D detail of the 93/4 platform motif, suitcases and Harry's beloved owl Hedwig.

Display your love of Quidditch with the Golden Snitch Stud Earrings ($99), made in a 14k gold-plated metal blend, or opt for the Winged Key Pendant ($149) which incorporates Pandora's new vitreous enamelling technique, plique-a-jour.

Lastly, protect yourself from the dark forces of Lord Voldemort with the Snape Doe Patronus Dangle Charm ($129), designed with the silvery white guardian doe that protected Harry Potter and the engraved word "Always" on the back of the second disc.

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection is now available at all Pandora stores and on the e-store.

MARKS & SPENCER

Get into Team Hogwarts this Christmas with the British retailer's Harry Potter board games that can be enjoyed by everyone for a memorable night of festive fun.

Have your friends and family experience some magic with the Harry Potter Ultimate Movie Quiz Game ($39.90), Harry Potter Trivia Game ($45.90), Harry Potter Back To Hogwarts Board Game ($39.90) and 1,000 Piece Harry Potter Jigsaw ($39.90).

Or incorporate the Pure Cotton Harry Potter Towel ($37.90) and kids' Three-Piece Harry Potter Melamine Set ($39.90) into their daily routine.

The products are now available at Marks & Spencer stores and marksandspencer.com/sg/