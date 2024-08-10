What it means to be a woman of worth

"I think what keeps me grounded and centred is also taking care of myself."

TNP spoke to Saffron Sharpe, Iman Fandi, and Serina Bajaj to understand what being a woman of worth means to them.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2024 wrapped up last week, leaving a trail of stunning designs and a powerful message of empowerment in its wake.

This year, the event saw a unique collaboration with L'Oréal Paris, resulting in the Walk Your Worth runway show, a celebration of women who are making a difference in their communities and beyond.

The show featured 23 Women of Worth from Malaysia and Singapore. These women, hailing from diverse backgrounds and fields, embodied the spirit of L'Oréal Paris's enduring tagline "Because You're Worth It".

From entrepreneurs and scientists to athletes and artists, they represented the multifaceted nature of female strength and achievement.

The event transcended the usual glitz and glamour of the fashion world, using the runway to spotlight these women's inspiring journeys and redefine what it means to be "worthy".

We spoke to three of these exceptional women to understand what this message means to them, and how they're walking their worth every day.

1. Saffron Sharpe: Authenticity is Key

"I want to be a person that girls can look up to, not because I look good or I have a lot of things, but more because I help them feel better about themselves." PHOTO: L'OREAL PARIS

Singaporean influencer, model and podcast host, Saffron Sharpe, shared that staying true to herself amid the pressures of building a personal brand has been an ongoing journey.

The 27-year-old started out approaching content creation as a hobby, but over the years, it evolved into a full-fledged career.

"The brand building came more from a reflection of myself and intertwining it with my business goals," she explained.

She emphasised the importance of learning from both the successes and mistakes of other content creators, citing figures like Tamara Kalinic and Chriselle Lim as sources of inspiration. By studying their approaches, she honed her own unique style, blending authenticity with business savvy.

Sharpe also acknowledged the challenges of navigating public criticism, especially with the rise of platforms like TikTok. But her focus remains on being a positive role model for young women, encouraging them to embrace their individuality and find strength in their own stories.

"I want to be a person that girls can look up to," she affirmed. "Not because I look good or I have a lot of things, but more because I help them feel better about themselves."

2. Iman Fandi: Music as a Personal Journey

“I’m quite certain of the things that I want and I love to challenge myself." PHOTO: L'OREAL PARIS

For Iman Fandi, daughter of Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad and South African-born Singaporean former model Wendy Jacobs, music offers a platform for personal expression that goes beyond the public image she's grown up with.

Though she started modelling at a young age, the 24-year-old felt a natural draw towards music, seeing it as a way to connect with her audience on a deeper level.

"Compared to social media and modelling and everything else I've done before, music is a bit more personal to me," she confessed. "I get to tell my stories, stories that I want to tell, create imagination."

Her songs, often infused with afrobeats, reflect her own diverse heritage and desire to create a "roller coaster of emotions" for her listeners. She finds meaning in offering relatable narratives through her music, hoping to create a sense of connection and joy for those who listen.

Despite the pressures of being in the public eye, Fandi emphasises the importance of staying grounded and surrounding herself with a supportive network of family and friends. She believes in challenging herself while staying true to her own artistic vision.

“I’m quite certain of the things that I want and I love to challenge myself," she declared.

3. Serina Bajaj: Building a Kind Empire

"I think what keeps me grounded and centred is also taking care of myself." PHOTO: L'OREAL PARIS

Serina Bajaj, 40, founder of the plant-based ice cream brand Kind Kones, shared her experience of expanding her business from Malaysia to Singapore. Despite the higher operating costs in Singapore, she believed in the long-term benefits of establishing roots in a country known for its stringent quality control and global connections.

“When we manufacture in Singapore, the quality control, everything is very stringent,” she pointed out. “The idea is to go global eventually, so we thought we set up roots in Singapore.”

Beyond the challenges of entrepreneurship, Bajaj spoke about the delicate balancing act of being a mother, wife, and business owner. She emphasises the importance of prioritising self-care, finding quality time with loved ones, and focusing on productivity over guilt.

“I think over time I realised that what keeps me grounded and centred is also taking care of myself," she reflected.

Bajaj believes in the power of conscious living and sees the plant-based movement as a wave of the future. Her goal is to make Kind Kones a globally recognised brand, expanding across Southeast Asia and beyond, while promoting a more sustainable and inclusive approach to food.

"I do believe it's here to stay. I don't think it's a fad," she stated confidently.