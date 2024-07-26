5 new bites and boozy experiences for the weekend

McDonald's Satay Burgers feature your choice of juicy chicken or beef slathered in a flavourful satay sauce. Also back on the menu is the popular Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger.

Got weekend plans yet?

Cancel them. Your taste buds are calling for an adventure!

This weekend, we're ditching the usual haunts and spicing things up with some spanking new experiences and a touch of nostalgic indulgence. Here's your game plan.

1. Indulge Your Inner Gourmet at Conrad

Calling all foodies – Conrad Singapore Orchard wants to take you on a Gastronomic Getaway.

Picture this: a luxurious staycation paired with curated culinary journeys. Learn the art of cheese infusion at Basilico, experience a barrel-aged cocktail flight at the famed Manhattan Bar, and unwind with a sunset aperitivo at Dolcetto.

Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.

Conrad Singapore Orchard

Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

Website: www.conradsingaporeorchard.com

Instagram: @conradsingaporeorchard

2. High-Flying Cantonese Feast

The Singapore Flyer is offering five-course Cantonese feasts paired with breathtaking panoramic views. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FLYER

Forget stuffy restaurants. This weekend, take your lunch to new heights.

The Singapore Flyer is launching its Skyline Lunch Experience on July 26, treating you to a five-course Cantonese feast as you soak in breathtaking panoramic views. Think delicate dim sum, flavourful smoked cod, and luxurious abalone rice.

It's the ultimate indulgence for a special occasion, but be warned – with limited slots, you'll want to book your capsule fast.

Singapore Flyer

Address: 30 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039803

Website: www.singaporeflyer.com

Instagram: @singaporeflyer

3. Sip Cinematic Cocktails at Live Twice

Live Twice is shaking things up with a refreshed cocktail menu featuring creative concoctions like the intriguing Midori Last Word and the decadent Cacao Fizz. PHOTO: JIGGER & PONY GROUP

Channel the sophisticated allure of a 1960s Tokyo nightspot at Live Twice, a stylish bar inspired by mid-century design.

They're shaking things up with a refreshed cocktail menu featuring creative concoctions like the intriguing Midori Last Word and the decadent Cacao Fizz.

Pair your drinks with elevated izakaya bites and you've got yourself a recipe for the perfect night out.

Live Twice

Address: 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834

Website: www.jiggerandponygroup.com/live-twice

Instagram: @livetwicesg

4. Say Ciao to Casa Vostra

Casa Vostra's first brick-and-mortar store promises a slice of authentic Italian heaven, serving up over 30 types of handcrafted pizzas and pastas made with top-notch ingredients. PHOTO: CASA VOSTRA

The much-loved delivery concept Casa Vostra is finally opening its doors on July 27!

The brand’s first brick-and-mortar store in Raffles City promises a slice of authentic Italian heaven, serving up over 30 types of handcrafted pizzas and pastas made with top-notch ingredients.

Don't miss their signature Frittatina, a crispy deep-fried pasta ball that's sure to get your mouth watering.

Casa Vostra

Address: Raffles City, #01-49/50/51, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103

Website: www.casavostra.sg

Instagram: @casavostrasg

5. Local Flavours Get a McMakeover

McDonald's Satay Burgers feature your choice of juicy chicken or beef slathered in a flavourful satay sauce. Also back on the menu is the popular Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger. PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

Do you sometimes wish that fast food could taste more Singaporean?

McDonald's is answering the call with its new Satay Burgers, featuring your choice of juicy chicken or beef slathered in a flavourful satay sauce. And for those craving a taste of Hae Bee Hiam, the popular Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger is making a triumphant return.

Don't forget to complete your meal with the iconic Crisscut Fries and a refreshing Thai Milk Tea Frappé!

McDonald's

Website: www.mcdonalds.com.sg

Instagram: @mcdsg