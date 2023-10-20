Cool down or fire up your taste buds at Baan Kanom Thai

Baan Kanom Thai, which used to be a Thai dessert shop at Golden Mile, has resurfaced in Kallang, serving authentic Thai food.

Jumping right in, we got the kids’ staple Crab meat fried rice ($10) with an assortment of popular drinks like Thai milk tea, Thai green milk tea and Thai lemon tea at $3.50 each.

There was a generous amount of crab meat on top of the semi-wet omelette. At first bite, you will experience their unique style of creamy omelette. It’s slightly sweet, but still very satisfying. The fried rice was moist and had wok hei. Pair it with their homemade seafood sauce and you’ll get the hallmarks of Thai food; spicy, sweet, sour and savoury. Sarah polished off her portion with ease – a win for the dish.

As for the drinks, my favourite by far was the Thai lemon tea ($3.50). The tea flavour was intense, with lots of lemon zing. Really refreshing

Creamy crab meat fried rice ($10) with an assortment of Thai teas ($3.50 each).

Next, we had a side of Deep-fried chicken wings ($10 for 6 pieces). It was well seasoned and the skin was crispy and tasty.

Like most Singaporeans, I love tom yum, specifically the clear type without coconut milk and chilli oil. Clear seafood tom yum soup ($15) was prepared in a similar way to some of my favourite Thai spots in Bangkok. Umami flavour with the right amount of spicy kick and sour with lots of fish, prawn, squid, mushroom and herbs.

We also ordered the Steamed fish with spicy lime sauce ($38). The fish was fresh and big enough for 3-4 people to share. I loved that their spicy lime sauce had chunkier bits of red and green chillies. This went perfectly with white rice, and set us up for dessert.

Steamed fish with spicy lime sauce ($38).

Usually, we would have some papaya salad and some other Thai dishes, but I really wanted to see if the desserts still lived up to their name.

The Pandan pudding ($4) really hit the spot. After all that spice and lime, it was what my palate craved as it was served chilled with a distinct pandan flavour. It was nice to know most of their desserts are far less sweet than those in Thailand. The Coconut pudding ($5) was more like an agar agar version with nice creamy coconut milk flavours and shredded coconut flesh.

Red Ruby in coconut milk ($6), lightly sweetened coconut milk with large chunks of crunchy water-chestnut-filled red rubies. You can tell it is homemade by the uneven chunks and crisp crunchy texture. The strips of jackfruit were a welcome addition, although I would have preferred crushed or shaved ice instead or cubes. But maybe I’m just nitpicking.

Red Ruby in coconut milk ($6).

Finally, the stars of the meal, the Thai pancakes. They serve a whole variety of them, but let me focus on our favourites. The Thai pandan pancakes ($5.50 for 10 pieces) really hit home for me. They were reminiscent of the old-school pandan waffle pancakes we enjoyed at the neighbourhood bakeries. Only they were better, in pretty little shapes, texture and colours from brown to green. I would happily have all 10 pieces to myself.

Thai pandan pancakes ($5.50 for 10 pieces).

Sarah also enjoyed an assortment of their pancakes including the Thai crispy pancakes ($5 for eight pieces). In general, the pancakes were so good the next time we have a party, I am ordering loads of these pancakes as an excuse to have them again.

Thai crispy pancakes ($5 for eight pieces).

Daddy & Daughter approved!



Baan Kanom Thai

380 Jalan Besar, ARC380, #01-15, Singapore 209000

https://www.baankanomthaisg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/baankanomthai.sg/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.