Deepavali delights

Remapapa offers two dishes for Deepavali - kool (top left and bottom left) and lamb dhalcha (right).

This year, Deepavali falls on Oct 24, giving you a long weekend to enjoy the festivities.

Holidays are good for friends and family to reconnect, especially if it’s over a meal.

Here are some Deepavali specials you can consider when planning a meet.

From today till Oct 24, Remapapa will feature two dishes, both taught to chef Damian D’Silva by his grandfather, who in turn learnt it from his Indian friends.

Kool ($80, good for four) is a Northern Sri Lankan specialty that is rarely found outside the Jaffna community.

The hearty soup consists of fish, crab, prawns, and cuttlefish cooked for three days to ensure maximum umami. Tamarind juice adds tartness, while dried chilli flakes add heat. You eat this with brown rice.

Less pretty is the lamb dhalcha ($60, with three pieces of chapati, serves four). This is a Eurasian interpretation of a traditional South Indian lentil stew.

While it lacks in looks, the flavours are impressive.

Chef D’Silva uses smoked bacon bones (usually found in Eurasian recipes) and lamb ribs, lentils, and potatoes.

Rempapa is located at #01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ. For reservations, call 9459-1603 or visit https://bit.ly/3NIuPq1.

Deepavali buffet spread at Town Restaurant. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore celebrates Deepavali with buffets, a Rangoli display by renowned artist Vijaya Mohan, and traditional Indian sweets for takeaway.

Curated to delight diners of all ages, the buffets are complimentary for children under the age of six.

At Town Restaurant, the Deepavali Sunday Brunch (from $130) showcases Indian cuisine, so you’ll get items such as Kerala crab masala, Kashmiri lamb rogan josh, served with staples like biryani rice, garlic butter naan, and onion bhaji.

This will be accompanied by its signature international spread.

Town’s lunch and dinner buffets from Oct 22 to 24 will also feature festive Indian fare, from starters like masala jhinga chaat (masala prawn and green mango salad) to a sweet finale of kulfi (a dense traditional ice cream), and mango rice.

Lunch starts from $68, and dinner is from $88.

For reservations, visit www.fullertonhotels.com/dining or e-mail town@fullertonhotels.com.

Black Tap’s all-new butter chicken wings. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE

Black Tap’s contribution to Deepavali is the all-new butter chicken wings ($15), available from now until 24 November.

Inspired by the well-loved Indian dish, it comprises fried wings coated in a creamy butter chicken sauce filled with aromatic spices, topped with toasty crushed dukkah and served with a refreshing lime cilantro yoghurt dip.

For reservations, visit marinabaysands.com/restaurants/black-tap.html or call 6688-9957.

Mithai from Adda. PHOTO: ADDA SINGAPORE

If you are visiting this Deepavali, bring a box of mithai from Adda, the Neo Indian restaurant helmed by chef Manjunath Murall.

This year’s offering celebrates Singapore with a Peranakan inspired tingkat tiffin box and a gula melaka coconut mithai (think ondeh ondeh), with other flavours such as oreo & cashew, and lychee & gulkhand.

These are available for pick up and islandwide delivery from now. To order, visit www.mithaiadda.com.