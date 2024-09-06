Double the kick with Indian-Mexican dosa taco

The intoxicating aroma of grilled delights fills the air at The Maha Co, founded by Singaporean rapper Yung Raja and his friend Quan.

They have redefined the concept of dosa and tacos with a brilliantly simple idea: combining them into one innovative dish.

As pioneers in the world of dosa tacos, Yung and Quan blend South Indian and Mexican influences to create a truly unique and proudly Singaporean experience.

The Lamb Rendang With Cheese Dosa Taco ($8.50/1pc or $13.90/2pcs) is a revelation.

The rich, fragrant lamb rendang was not gamy, which is common with lamb. The finely minced, perfectly spiced lamb harmonises with the dosa taco’s soft, slightly tangy base. The creamy cheese and guacamole add richness to this delicious dosa taco, which is easily my favourite.

Crispy Chicken With Podi Yoghurt Dosa Taco ($7.50/1pc or $11.90/2pcs) was a medley of textures and flavours.

The spiced yogurt blend adds a tangy and aromatic punch that complements the crispy chicken. The curry sauce served on the side is not your typical Indian curry but a savoury, subtly spiced concoction that leans more towards a Peranakan flavour.

Roast Pork With Mexican Slaw Dosa Taco ($8.50/1pc or $13.90/2pcs) turns out to be a fierce contender for the throne.

The pork was crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and bursts with flavour with each bite. The Mexican slaw is vibrant and crunchy, but the curry mayo and jalapeno steal the show.

Roast Pork With Mexican Slaw Dosa Taco.

Although we came for the dosa taco, the Grilled Chicken Maha Bowl ($10.90) might make us return.

Lightly grill-charred, the tender chicken is served on aromatic turmeric basmati rice with a mix of pico de gallo, avocado, beans and a rich yogurt-curry sauce. My daughter Sarah inhaled the bowl in record time.

Grilled Chicken Maha Bowl.

For dessert I had Peanut Butter Nutella Dosa ($6.90/1pc or $10.90/2pcs), served with coconut ice cream. I surprised myself by going for more dosa for dessert.

Sarah opted for the Churros With Ice Cream ($8.90) – nothing out of the ordinary beyond the ingredients listed in the name but it is delicious.

Sarah with our dessert.

We also enjoy the Mango Lemonade Slushie ($4). Not overly sweet, with a hint of tropical acidity, we take sips of it throughout the meal..

The dosa taco, once a novelty idea, has firmly established itself in my food bible.

Daddy and daughter approved!

The Maha Co

1 Fusionopolis Link, Nexus, #01-04, Singapore 138542

Monday to Wednesday: 9.30am to 8.30pm

Thursday to Saturday: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Sunday and public holidays: Check the website mahaco.love or Instagram @themahaco

