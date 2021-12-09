Drink and be merry with Just Wine's new Fine Collection series

Many of the wines have worn accolades at international competitions.

Spread the Yuletide cheer and celebrate this Christmas season with your favourite pours from Just Wine, the wine brand established in 2017.

Its Classic range includes quality entry level wines that are affordably priced and exclusively sold at FairPrice, with an Australian selection ($29.90 for a 750ml bottle or $7.90 for 187ml) and a Chilean range ($28 for a 750ml bottle).

Five of Just Wine's six varietals from the Just Wine Classic Range have won accolades at international wine competitions.

At the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2021, the Chile Merlot 2020 was awarded a silver medal while the Chile Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Chile Chardonnay 2020 and Australia Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 were each awarded bronze medals.

The Australia Shiraz 2018 also won a bronze medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

If you aim to discover new favourites and broaden your wine knowledge, look no further than the new Just Wine Fine Collection series that is available only at FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Online.

Comprising a range of red and white vintages from the Old World regions, these fine wines include a distinct wine style and winemaking philosophy that has endured across generations.

Like the Classic range, the Fine Collection series is specially curated through blind tasting by an expert panel headed by wine consultant Ch'ng Poh Tiong, DWWA's regional chairman and a vice-chairman of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

And three Rhone white and red wines sourced directly from family-owned wineries will be launched this month.

Domaine de L'Amandine is the product of a traditional family-run vineyard on the terraces and foothills surrounding Seguret, in the southern Rhone valley, known as one of France's prettiest villages.

The owners, Mr Jean-Pierre Verdeau and his son-in-law Alex Suter, are personally involved at every stage of the wine's making, together with third-generation winemaker Mathilde Suter.

Harvesting grapes from vines averaging 50 years old, it is their care and attention to detail that has helped craft a wine of great balance and regional character.

The Domaine de L'Amandine Cotes du Rhone Seguret Blanc 750ml (usual price $37 a bottle) is made of Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne grapes.

It is full and rounded on the palate with aromas of peach and apricot. Be enthralled by its elegantly creamy texture complete with a suggestion of honey.

Best paired with shellfish, fish dishes and cheese souffle, this is not something to be missed.

If you need a wine to pair with poultry dishes instead, the Domaine de L'Amandine Cotes du Rhone Villages Seguret Rouge 750ml (usual price $39.90 a bottle) is perfect.

A blend of 60 per cent Syrah and 40 per cent Grenache grapes, it is completed by a well-structured and rich rounded palate.

Not only does it sport a young granite red colour, but it also has aromas of ripe fruit, liquorice and spices.

Alternatively, the Chateau de Ruth Cotes du Rhone Villages Grande Selection 750ml (usual price $39.90 a bottle) is an elegant blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre, which gives it a distinctive aromatic richness.

Abundant in sweet spices, fruits of the forest and blackberry, with a touch of liquorice, this rich and full-bodied wine is an ideal companion for roasted meat, pasta and cheese.

Owned by winemaker Vincent Moreau, Chateau de Ruth is situated in the middle of a huge vineyard, at the top of an amphitheatre of vines on the renowned soil of Sainte Cecile les Vignes.

Every bottle of Grande Selection is filled with the aromatic richness of the best vintages.

The grapes are carefully selected, destemmed and rigorously sorted at the vine and in the cellar before undergoing a precise traditional winemaking process.

Those searching for more varieties can also keep an eye out for the bold and juicy Rioja from Spain and the semi-dry German Riesling, which will be available in the next couple of months.

From tomorrow to Dec 31, you can even get a free Spiegelau Casual Entertaining Decanter (worth $41.50) when you buy any two bottles from the new Just Wine Fine Collection series on your next grocery run.

Grab this giveaway before it is too late, as this promotion is only available at FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra, while stocks last.