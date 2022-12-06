Feed your friends and family this Christmas

I love a Christmas gift that feeds and here are some suggestions. Just remember to book it early because these tend to sell out quickly.

I am a huge fan of Arve Deli, an Instagram-based business that sells dips and sauces. I love its garlic dip.

Each year, it creates a special Christmas box. This year’s includes three dips of your choice, sliced nuts, an eggless brownie, and a small baguette. I recommend you include the garlic dip, the roast eggplant dip, and the tomato pine nut dip (I am obsessed with this).

The set is at $62, with free delivery and a gift card.

It makes a lovely and delicious gift.

To order, head to their IG profile (@arvedeli) or send a Whatsapp message to 8860-4461.

Mild chilli sauce from Simply Chilli. PHOTO: SIMPLY CHILLI

The current resident at Baker X (#04-29, Orchard Central) is home-based sauce business Simply Chilli (@simplychilli.sg on Instagram).

It will be there till Dec 18.

A good sauce is hard to find, but Simply Chilli has lots.

There is a bonus too - the sauces are all-natural, and keto-friendly.

The menu at Baker X consists of a variety of chillies ($12.90 to $20.90) of different spice levels.

Mala lovers will want the szechuan mala Paste ($15.90).

I add the mild chilli to everything from mee pok to bread.

Also highly recommended is the basil pine nut pesto ($17.90, 210g), which is good for eggs, pasta or just spooning right into your mouth (don’t judge me, please).

A good gift is the Christmas 6-Dip Set ($68.90), which comes with sourdough biscuits, a personalised message card and recipe cards.

CCC Bundke. PHOTO: THE CRANE GRAIN

Online bakery The Crane Grain (@thecranegrain on Instagram) has released its Christmas offerings.

The bakery was started by pastry chef Pah Qi Fan and is popular for its chocolate chip cookies, and he is offering that for this fesive season.

His double dark chocolate chip cookies (from $10) has dark Valrhona cacao powder, topped with sea salt.

For those who prefer to give a mixed bag, the 'CCC' Bundle ($38) should work.

It features two pouches of chocolate cookies - the signature sea salt dark chocolate and the double dark chocolate chip cookies.

To order, visit stashally.com/thecranegrain.

Mireia Christmas Gift Set A. PHOTO: MIREIA

Mireia sells vanilla products in the form of vanilla beans and vanilla powder used for cooking, baking, and flavouring drinks.

It also sells coffee and green teas.

For Christmas, you can gift someone an elegant set.

Christmas Set A ($110) comes with 25 grams of Madagascar vanilla beans, 25 grams of Tahiti vanilla beans and 25 grams of Indonesia vanilla beans.

It also comes with surprise gifts and a Christmas card.

If your order is above $100, you get a $10 voucher and free delivery, and if you order 10 or more sets, you get an additional 15 per cent discount,

To order, send an e-mail to Marketing@mireia.co or call 8806-8526 to order. Orders close on Dec 15.

Jolly Rudolph from Toast Box. PHOTO: TOAST BOX

A cake makes a lovely gift.

The Jolly Rudolph from Toast Box ($22.80) is a small enough cake that is good for six.

It is cute, with a red chocolate button nose, chocolate button eyes and mini pretzel ears.

Inside, it is chocolate ganache butter cream with chocolate chiffon.

It is simple, yet tasty.

Order this before Dec 19 via www.toastbox.com.sg/pre-order and get 10 per cent off any whole Christmas cake.

Christmas spiced pear cake. PHOTO: SARAH'S LOFT

Online cake shop Sarah’s Loft is offering a beautiful cake for the season.

The Christmas spiced pear cake ($85) features French chestnut paste, French chestnut cream cheese, caramelised chocolate hazelnuts, walnut streusel, toffee sauce, and mushroom meringue.

I love that it is not overly sweet.

The cake is good enough for 10, and you can order via www.sarahsloft.com.