Renewed food choices for the bored

If you are bored with your current food choices, here are updates available soon.

Surrey Hills Deli opens on Feb 1 at Raffles Place (#01-02) with a 1-for-1 signature sandwich promotion.

Try the Seize the Moo-ment ($24, light rye bread assembled with house pastrami, fried Nuyolk egg, dill pickle, sauerkraut, burrata, cheddar cheese, complete with mustard mayo and burger sauce) or Energise To-ma-toes, ($16, a ciabatta packed with marinated momotaro tomato, provolone cheese, burrata, basil pesto and laced with caramelised onion and arugula).

You’ll also get coffee brewed using exclusive beans from ONA coffee, a popular Australian-specialty coffee roaster.

Grilled Avocado. Copyright: Commonwealth Concepts PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH CONCEPTS

The Great Beef & Reef Series is back at Bedrock Origin (#01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel), inspired by the four classical elements of fire, air, earth, and water.

The 6-Course Dinner Tasting Menu is at $168 per person, available till March 31. You can top up $60 for the addition of Siberian caviar.

Highlights of this menu include the Grilled Avocado with Avruga caviar and creme Fraîche, Thyme Butter King Prawn (king prawn pan-fried in thyme butter), and Smoked Wild Black Abalone with abalone liver sauce.

This is available from Sunday to Thursday, and one-day advance reservation is required.

Some of the dishes are available as a la carte items too.

For more information, visit www.bedrock.com.sg.

Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Croissant. PHOTO: LE MATIN PATISSERIE

Le Matin Patisserie opens its new permanent location at ION Orchard (#B2-49) on Feb 1. It will have a French cafe concept, serving brunch, dinner and dessert.

There will be new items on the menu too, with savoury mains such as Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Croissant ($34), Wagyu and Chutoro Brioche Feuilletee ($44), and Ox Tongue & Wagyu Bresaola Croque Monsieur ($24).

For desserts, new items include Roasted Hay & Pecan Tart ($9) and Sake Lees & Macadamia, Choux Bun ($14).

Pastries will be sold all day for dine-in and takeaway, brunch runs from 11am - 3pm and dinner and desserts from 6pm - 10pm.

Two-course meal from Nouri. PHOTO: UNLISTED COLLECTION

New at One-Michelin-starred restaurant Nouri (72 Amoy Street) is a two-course lunch on weekdays with menus that change weekly.

It is at $68, with add-ons available.

This menu features a rotating selection of specials highlighting seasonal produce.

It starts with Nouri’s signature Bread & Broth, a rye sourdough paired with a clear broth made with seven types of vegetables, and silken cheese dip.

It is then followed by two courses — a starter and a main, which change weekly. Dishes include Hamachi Tiradito with charred heirloom tomatoes, and Duck and Physalis.

The lunch is served Wednesday to Friday, 12pm - 2.30pm, available from Feb 1.

For reservations, head to https://nouri.com.sg.