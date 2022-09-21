What’s new in the food scene?

Hang on to your stomachs - buffets are regaining ground.

There is a pleasure in walking around and picking the food you like, and eating as much of it as you can handle. Here are some to try.

Goodwood Park Hotel is making your buffet a guilt-free meal as you’ll be eating for a good cause.

For every order of English Afternoon Tea Buffet with Local Favourites & Rosy Delights (from $65) in October, $3 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

This is in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

You will get a selection of pink finger sandwiches, croissants, chilled delicatessen and cheeses.

There are also hot savouries such as mac & cheese with bacon, mini turkey quiche lorraine, and mini pink burger with seafood cutlet.

The local selections include dry mee siam, png kueh, crispy yam cake and Singapore chilli crabmeat with mantou.

To eat, and help, book your table via www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining/l-espresso, or call 6730-1743.

Basilissimo Buffet Dinner. PHOTO: REGENT SINGAPORE

This is one of the top selections on my 'must go buffets' list. If you like Italian food and produce, and a lively ambience, this is it.

The Basilissimo Buffet Dinner ($98) at Basilico (Regent Singapore) has a curated spread of Italian classic comfort food. You’ll find antipasti, pasta and pizza, alongside roasts and seafood.

Almost everything is good.

But the draw for me is the Cheese Room. There are over 40 different artisanal cheeses, and the heady aroma is not for the faint hearted.

End the meal with a gelato. The lemon is the best.

Reservations can be made via www.regentsingapore.com.sg, e-mail basilico@regentsingapore.com.sg, or call 6725-3232.

Weekday semi-buffet dinner at Racines. PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE

Sofitel Singapore City Centre's Eric Seow was promoted to executive chef, and with that rise, he presents a semi-buffet dinner on weekdays at Racines.

This is for those of us without impulse control at a buffet. Here, you get a choice of main course, and all the salads, soups, appetisers and desserts you can handle.

Start your meals with dishes such as whole salmon confit with caviar, and country pate with cognac.

Main courses include wagyu flank steak with butter mashed potatoes, crispy skin duck leg confit, and sambal seafood rice.

The semi-buffet dinner is at $88.

Visit https://bit.ly/racines-weekday-buffet to make your reservations, or call 6428-5000.

Asian Street Food Dinner Buffet. PHOTO: PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD

Spice Brasserie at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road has an updated lineup of signature dishes and perennial Singapore and Malaysia favourites.

Its Asian Street Food Dinner Buffet ($68 Mondays to Thursdays, $75 Fridays, weekends, eve of public holidays, and public holidays) is one for crab lovers.

The favourite is the chilli crab with mantou, and there are also other crab dishes on the line, such as Kam Heong crabs (with dried shrimps, curry powder, curry leaves, shallots, garlic and chilli) and tom yam crab.

You’ll also get items such as BBQ black char siew, banh mi crispy pork belly, hand-tossed flavoured naan and Teppanyaki Ice-creams.

For reservations, call 3138-2518 or e-mail spicebrasserie.prskt@parkroyalhotels.com.

Hot pot at Suki-ya Kin. PHOTO: CREATIVE EATERIES

A hotpot buffet is a dream for some, and you can live that dream at Suki-ya Kin (#01-102/103 VivoCity).

More choices of soup base are now available, from the OG chicken collagen soup to tomato, butaniku, mala miso and soy miso options.

If you order the Premium meal ($38.90 per person for lunch, $48.90 per person for dinner), you get one Premium Seafood Platter per table. This is on top of the other items on the buffet line.

If you’re not into a buffet, or are trying to control your intake, there is a Set for Two (from $58.80) which comes with one soup base, meat platter, vegetable platter, meatball platter, and other dishes curated by the chef.

For reservations, visit https://www.suki-ya.com.sg/reservations.

Beef rendang. PHOTO: SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE

This is a special mention because it is a short time, one-off event.

Indonesia’s celebrated chef William Wongso is cooking in Singapore at The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore from Sept 23 to Sept 25.

The Nusantara Spice Journey will showcase Indonesian spices and culinary heritage with dishes such as beef rendang, sate daging kelapa, and ikan dabu-dabu.

The spread ($88) is for lunch on Sept 24 and Sept 25, and for dinner on Sept 23 and Sept 24.

E-mail thediningroom@sheratonsingapore.com for reservations, or call 6839-5621.