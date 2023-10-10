Haze keeping you at home? Here are some options for delivery

The haze has returned and I feel like I go into the Circuit Breaker mode.

My nose is a fountain and my itchy eyes demand to be rubbed. The solution? Stay home.

One of my favourite things to do during the CB was to order from new places. For me, it was the best time to try new things. Like now.

STAY HOME

A Japanese option is always popular.

While you’ll have to cook the meals from Kuriya Japanese Market, it’s very easy.

The Ready-To-Cook Meals come in three choices of protein – pork belly and chawanmushi set ($15.80), chicken steak and chawanmushi set ($15.80), and salmon yuzu and chawanmushi set ($17.80). Each pack serves two, and the prices are good till December 2023.

You can also order dishes such as pork belly with ginger sauce ($12) and salmon with creamy yuzu sauce ($14).

All these are available at Kuriya Japanese Market outlets (except Chinatown Point, AMK Hub and Paragon).

For more information, visit https://order.kuriyajapanesemarket.com.sg.

Non-vegetarian love box. PHOTO: MS. MARIA & MR SINGH

The buzz surrounding Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (43 Craig Road, https://www.mariaandsingh.sg) is so resounding that even if you want to eat there, you will have a tough time getting a table.

Now that the restaurant has introduced all-new take-home meals featuring a curated selection of the restaurant’s best dishes, we can understand what the craze is all about.

There are bento boxes called Ms. Maria’s Love Box. These come in two versions – vegetarian ($20 now, usually $25) and non-vegetarian ($24 now, usually $30).

There are great items in both sets. The chicken tikka is delicious (obvy from the non-veg set), while the North Indian classic palak paneer is hearty.

Both comes with the tastiest item – Ms. Maria and Mr. Singh dal.

From their a la carte delivery menu, Gaggan’s crab curry ($32) is divine.

These are all available for takeaway and delivery from Oct 10. For a limited time, you’ll get a 20 per cent discount on delivery platforms such as Deliveroo, GrabFood, Oddle, and Foodpanda.

The 10-Meal Plan B (lunch and Dinner). PHOTO: SOUL GRUB

A meal plan may make you think tingkat but the modern version offers varied and nutritionally-balanced meals.

A new player in this scene is Soul Grub.

It offers three types of weekly meal plans comprising five, 10, and 15 meals that cover breakfast, lunch and dinner. Prices range from $85 to $194, depending on portion size.

Every dish comes with a calorie count too, so it’s great if you’re cutting.

Breakfast items include spinach and chicken quesadilla, and lavender French toast with honey.

Lunch has dishes such as pineapple rice with prawns and tofu, and vegan bibimbap.

For dinner, it ranges from Angus beef meatballs to Mexican-style chicken.

Just pop it into the microwave, and your meal is ready.

Visit https://soul-grub.com/ to get more information and to order.

Fish head curry. PHOTO: NISSIN

For those ultimate lazy days at home, this may be your answer.

Nissin’s popular fish head curry flavour has returned.

Priced from $1.65 a cup, it is the 11th addition to Nissin’s range of instant noodle products in the cup noodle series, and is now available at all major supermarkets and convenience stores.

If you’re tired of the fish head curry – how could you! – there are others to try, such as Korean army stew, laksa and black pepper crab.

HEAD OUT

If you belong to the 'I must go out now' group, your options are varied but here are two new spots to consider.,

Taiwanese hotpot restaurant Black Knight Hotpot. PHOTO: BLACK KNIGHT HOTPOT

I was not aware of Taiwanese hotpot restaurant Black Knight Hotpot's existence until recently, when it introduced a seasonal menu in time for autumn-winter.

The magic begins with its rich and creamy fish maw chicken pot soup.

At $58, it is more expensive than a lot of other places, but when you taste it, you will be persuaded to pay for the indulgence.

It boils for 16 hours, with ingredients such as fish maw, kampung chicken, dry scallops and cordyceps.

Then you add your ingredients, such as prime short boneless ribs ($38), Australia beef tongue ($28), and Japanese pork collar ($26).

You should also order the cold appetiser Six Kinds in Vinegar ($18), with prawns, century egg, fungus, cucumber, peanuts and jellyfish head brined in vinegar.

Women will be rewarded with a tiered discount up to 30 per cent when they dine here.

If it’s two women eating together, it’s 10 per cent off, three women is 15 per cent off, and so on. The promotion runs till the end of October.

The restaurant is located at #02-02/05 Nihon Street (Millenia Walk).

Mount scallop don. PHOTO: JAPAN RAIL CAFE

The fourth instalment of The Japan Rail Fair returns on Oct 13 and will last over the weekend.

Held at Urban Park, Guoco Tower, there are 23 booths this year and there will be performances and activities.

You can get the details via japanrailtimes.japanrailcafe.com.sg/tjrf2023.

For foodies, it’ll be extra fun.

Japanese food and beverage, desserts, fruits and alcohol are what you’ll find.

The brand to check out are Butter No Itoko, and Narita Dream Farm’s shaved ice.

Japan Rail Cafe’s ekiben will be available too. You can pretend you are on the Shinkansen with your bento box. Just don’t eat on our MRT. These are available till end October.

The cafe is also launching the mount scallop don during the fair.