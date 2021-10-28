BUY LOCAL

Here is a chance to support local farmers. FairPrice has partnered with over 15 local farmers, so you can cook a complete meal using Singapore products.

You can grow Pink Oyster Mushroom with the kit from Kin Yan ($18). Add Sustenir's Super Kale ($5.50) and get fish from The Fish Farmer. You can find these products online too at www.fairprice.com.sg

MINION CAFE

The pop-up Minion Cafe opens today till Jan 2 at Block A Clarke Quay (Tel: 9726-0307), where you will find a Minion-inspired menu, exclusive merchandise and collectibles. Look out for items such as Minion Pumpkin Mantou with Chilli Crab Meat Dip ($15), Minion Keema Chicken Curry ($25) and the Minion Banana Boat dessert ($18).

POPEYES X MEGAN

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with Popeyes to introduce merchandise and a new sweet and spicy sauce called Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper. You can taste the sauce when you order the Hottie Set ($9.20) and Hottie Combo ($16.90) for dine-in and takeaway at all outlets.

HAIRY CRABS ARE HERE

It is hairy crab season and you can have it delivered right to you by ordering via www.hairycrabdelivery.sg Each order comes with instructions on how to cook them.

There is also a shelling kit of fork, scissors and roe spoon, dried perilla leaves to steam the crab with, vinegar for dipping and ginger tea sachets to drink after you eat the crabs.

Prices start from $148 for two crabs.