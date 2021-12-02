Get more than 50% off wines, pomelos with FairPrice's Shiok Savings

Regular shoppers at FairPrice have been benefiting from the local supermarket chain's ongoing weekly 4 Days Only Neighbourhood Super Deals promotion on 10 to 12 curated products since March this year.

But it gets better.

Due to its popularity since its launch, it has levelled up so that everyone can stretch their dollar on fresh fruits, wines, groceries and household products.

Now, enjoy savings of 50 per cent or more on two special products under the latest Shiok Savings programme.

Buy the China White Pomelo 10/12s at $3.55 and get one free this week. A large Asian citrus fruit that is closely related to grapefruit, the pomelo contains several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that make it a healthy addition to your diet, and it is also packed with fibre.

For weekend day-drinking or dinner parties at home, consider the Siete Soles Assorted 750ml available in Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, which is also on a buy-one-get-one-free deal ($23.95) this week.

The fruity Cabernet Sauvignon has pleasant aromas that are reminiscent of cherry and plum, well balanced with notes of white pepper and paprika. It is soft with a medium body but is also fresh with a nice finish.

Meanwhile, the Sauvignon Blanc has typical Sauvignon aromas of lemon, grapefruit and nectarine. It is fresh on the palate, concentrated and with a fruity finish.

If you are looking for a companion to grilled meat, pasta and cheese, the Merlot is an excellent option.

It combines ripe red fruit aromas with a blend of toast, tobacco and chocolate, and the palate is medium-bodied with a pleasant and smooth aftertaste.

These two Shiok Savings deals are extended till Dec 8 at 16 participating FairPrice stores, while stocks last.

The outlets are located at 89 Bedok North, 212 Bedok North, 745 Bedok Reservoir Road, Bukit Batok MRT station, 166 Bukit Batok West, 352 Clementi, 57 Dawson Place, 114 Geylang East, 29A Ghim Moh Link, Hillion Mall, 447A Jalan Kayu, 140 Jalan Teck Whye, 849 Khatib, Marsiling MRT station, The Poiz Centre and Punggol Oasis Terraces.

For shoppers on the lookout for more discounts, do not forget about the usual 4 Days Only Neighbourhood Super Deals.

Grab the Ritz Single Serve Assorted Crackers 9 x 27g at $2 (usual price $2.50) to satisfy your mid-day snack cravings on the go.

These conveniently packed single serve crackers are perfect for lunch boxes or quick mealsand come in lemon, chocolate and cheese flavours.

If you prefer something sweeter, try the Lindt Lindor Assorted 200g (two for $14, usual price $11.85 each) in Extra Dark Chocolate (60 per cent cocoa), Milk Chocolate, Chocolate, Hazelnut or Matcha.

This Swiss chocolate brand boasts a smooth melting filling and is ideal for your everyday special moments, sharing or gifting.

Or how about munching on FairPrice Baked Cashew Nuts, Butter Cashews and Roasted Cashew Nuts 400g, since they are also on offer this week at $8.95 per pack (usual price $10.95)?

Sourced from the best origins and carefully selected to provide a wholesome snacking experience, these nuts can be eaten on their own or as an addition to a favourite baking recipe.

You can also buy and keep them for year-end celebrations with your loved ones.

When it comes to meal preparation, whip up easy prawn dishes such as the Wok-Fried Tangy Prawns with Sesame Soy Dressing. Find the recipe at fairprice.com.sg/recipes

There is no better time to try the Pasar Tiger Prawn 31/35 (for every 100g) ($1.89, usual price $2.89), which is packed with vitamins and iron.

If cooking is not your forte, fret not.

The Bestal Pork Luncheon Meat 340g ($3.45, usual price $4.95) is one of the most versatile convenience foods and is great for sandwiches.

It can also be air-fried for cafe-style luncheon meat fries or added to instant noodles, Korean army stew and fried rice.

Remember to add veggies to your plate, like Fresh Mexico Asparagus. Get one pack today at $1.25/100g instead of the usual price of $1.79/100g.

Asparagus is low in fat and calories, and it also contains lots of soluble and insoluble fibre, which keeps you feeling full between meals.

Simply air-fry them for a nutritious nosh or add them to your favourite dishes for a boost of fibre.

For nights when you are feeling more self-indulgent, look to Wall's Selection Ice Cream Pint Assorted 750ml for dessert. It is available in Double Dutch, Cheesecake, Almond Fudge, Choco Nutty Crunch, Cookies & Cream and the newest flavour, Ovaltine Crunchy Choc (an Ovaltine malt flavour ice confection with chocolate-flavoured syrup and chocolate-coated cereal balls).

At two for $9.95 (usual price two for $15.90) now, you can stock up on all your favourite flavours in one grocery trip.

And when it comes to non-perishables, tend to your haircare needs with the L'Oreal Paris Elseve Shampoo/Conditioner Assorted 620ml (two for $15.25, usual price two for $27.80).

They are 100 per cent silicon-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free and cater to different types of hair, from dry and brittle to coloured.

L'Oreal Paris is a true expert in beauty and hair, with a research team that has studied all types of hair globally and has consistently crafted cutting-edge formulae that harness the latest in scientific innovations.

With tailor-made ingredients in each product, the brand's goal is to provide customers with high quality, salon-inspired haircare that meets all demanding needs.

The 4 Days Only Neighbourhood Super Deals are available at 111 FairPrice supermarket outlets every Thursday to Sunday.

Follow the FairPrice Super Savers Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice for the latest updates.