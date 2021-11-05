Get your rice right with FairPrice Housebrand's extensive range

Different types of rice come from various parts of the world, and the FairPrice Housebrand offers an extensive range of quality choices for the home cook. PHOTO: REUTERS

Rice may be a staple in your daily diet, like it is for most Singaporeans. But how much do you really know about the various types of rice?

As it turns out, long-grain, short-grain or brown rice serve different purposes, and for the home cooks among us, there is an extensive range of quality FairPrice Housebrand rice available at FairPrice supermarkets.

LONG-GRAIN RICE

Long-grain varieties such as basmati and jasmine rice are slim, and the length of each grain can be four to five times its width.

They also have the lowest starch content, which means firm and fluffy grains that stay separate even after cooking.

With its unique sweet jasmine scent and smooth silky texture, it is no wonder that the FairPrice Thai Hom Mali Superior Fragrant Rice is a hot favourite among consumers who love long-grain rice.

Certified by the Royal Thai Government, it also proudly bears the Quality Certification Mark, a guarantee of the genuine fine rice quality.

It comes in 1kg, 5kg and 10kg packs, is AAA graded and 100 per cent whole kernel, and requires only one rinse.

In fact, 79 per cent of reviewers on Try & Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia, recommend this product, giving it an overall rating of 4.6/5.

User @WENYA.LEE, 33, said: "The rice is very fragrant and the texture is just right. It is comparable with a popular brand but at a much more affordable price. I tried comparing and couldn't tell them apart."

Meanwhile, @XINDERELLA, 36, was "pleasantly surprised with the quality of the rice at a pocket-friendly price", adding: "It is fragrant and fluffy to consume on its own. The texture is great too even when I get creative and cook it with some rolled oats."

Basmati rice, which is a key ingredient in local delights such as briyani, is also a type of long grain.

The FairPrice India Basmati Rice 2.5kg is 100 per cent whole kernel, contains dietary fibre and is naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free.

Cultivated in the snow-fed valleys of the Himalayas, the extra-long and slender white grains are aromatic and fluffy when cooked to perfection, making it suitable for both daily consumption and preparation of special dishes.

THAI BROWN OR RED RICE

For the health-conscious among us, Thai brown or red rice may be your staple of choice. Their natural hue retains all the important vitamins and minerals without further processing, to make it a more wholesome wholegrain staple for the entire family.

The FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice 2.5kg/5kg is 100 per cent whole kernel and contains vitamin B1, dietary fibre and is also naturally cholesterol-free.

In addition, 87 per cent of reviewers on Try & Review recommended this product, giving it an overall rating of 4.3/5.

@TINGOM, 47, said it has a "nice nutty flavour and fluffy texture... and is well-received by the kids", while @GLITTER, 32, uses this healthy option for her daily cooking as she likes its texture and "nice fragrance" and that it is "cholesterol-free and contains dietary fibre".

This year, the FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice was also voted by readers as the Best Brown Rice, in the Singapore Women's Weekly Domestic Diva Awards.

In addition to the nutrients present in brown rice, the FairPrice Thai Red Unpolished Rice 2.5kg also contains iron.

Fussy eaters who may not be keen to eat only brown or red rice may opt for the FairPrice Thai Rice Blend 2.5kg, a wholesome mixture including fragrant white rice.

The 100 per cent whole kernel rice is higher in wholegrains, naturally low in fat, and is also cholesterol-free and sodium-free.

MEDIUM-GRAIN RICE

Shorter to medium-grain varieties such as the Arborio and Calrose rice are usually two to three times longer than they are wide.

When cooked, this variety produces moist and tender yet slightly chewy grains that stick to each other when cooked.

The pearly white FairPrice Koto Kome Australian Calrose Rice is the perfect option for those who regularly cook Asian or Mediterranean cuisine, as its soft texture is best suited for dishes such as bento, risotto, sushi and rice pudding.

You can even try your hand at preparing the MasterChef-endorsed Xi'an Spiced Chicken with Fragrant Rice

SHORT-GRAIN RICE

With most varieties measuring in at just under 5.5 millimetres, short-grain rice has both savoury and sweet applications.

The high levels of starch is what gives the super creamy texture in rice-based recipes such as risotto.

Fans of Japanese cuisine who want to try their hand at making sushi should go for the pearly-white silken grain of FairPrice Premium Short Grain Japonica Rice 2.5kg, which is 100 per cent whole kernel and naturally low in fat, cholesterol-free and trans fat-free.

Not only is Japonica rice sweet-tasting, it is also ideal for lining nori sheets with meat and vegetables to make sushi.

If you have a sweet tooth, you may be a fan of popular dessert items such as Thai mango sticky rice or Japanese mochi.

These Asian treats are made from glutinous rice, and you can make them for yourself with FairPrice Thailand Glutinous Rice 2.5kg.

Naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free, this particular rice - which is high in sugars such as dextrin and maltose - tends to stick together in a single mass when cooked due to its unique consistency, which explains why it is also known as sticky rice.

It is perfect for a wide variety of other dishes such as dumplings in Singapore, sweet rice cakes in the Philippines or dim sum in Hong Kong.

PARBOILED RICE

Last but not least, ponni is a short-grain variety of rice to get to know.

The grains stand up well in a soup or stew and turn creamy white once cooked.

Ponni rice also has an extra fluffy, firm and separated texture that makes it perfect for dishes such as pilafs, side dishes and salads.

The FairPrice India Ponni Rice (Parboiled) 5kg is 100 per cent whole kernel, naturally low in fat and naturally cholesterol-free.

It is produced in India through a unique method of soaking the harvested rice, steaming and drying it with the hull still on each grain before milling.

The grain is left to absorb the nutrients in the hull and bran to give it a firmer texture overall.

Once this is completed, the hull is removed and some of the bran is infused into the kernel, resulting in a light beige colour.