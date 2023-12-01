Head to the west for a slice of roast meat, wonton mee heaven

Laifaba, which serves traditional wonton noodles according to Madam Yong Soy Fan’s 1970s street hawker recipe, first debuted in 2020 at Ann Siang Road.

Now located in an unassuming industrial estate near Toh Tuck Avenue, the space was neat and tidy, and my daughter Sarah was given two cookies with children’s utensils upon ordering, which was a nice touch.

Lai Fa Ba Signature Wanton Mee ($10.90) was a revelation. The noodles were soft with umami flavour when mixed in with their signature sauce. The bite-sized wontons were wonderfully crunchy and chewy.

You can opt for lean, mixed or fatty char siew cuts – we chose mixed, and the meat was juicy and not too sweet. The kai lan was blanched just right and the hard-boiled egg with a creamy yolk elevated the dish. The accompanying soup was a light pork bone broth. This might be my favourite bowl of wonton mee in Singapore.

Pro tip: Spice lovers should request the restaurant’s extra spicy chili sauce.

Lai Fa Ba Signature Wanton Mee ($10.90).

Next, we ordered a Mix of 2 Meats ($16.90). The golden crispy roasted pork was tender and juicy, and the skin had a nice crunch. We loved that it wasn’t too salty and paired really well with the chili and mustard sauces. We opted for the mixed fatty cut for the char siew again and it was praiseworthy.

Mix of 2 Meats ($16.90).

Wood Fired Roasted Duck (Small, $18.90) was beautifully roasted and plated. Pouring in the sauce, which consisted of a light broth, just before we tucked in meant that the duck skin was still crispy as we chomped it down. The chilli dips also deserve special mention for their variety and quality.

Wood Fired Roasted Duck (Small, $18.90).

Another popular local favourite, Har Cheong Gai ($10.90), featured plump and juicy fried mid-wings with a strong prawn paste flavour. A definite favourite for the kids, the chicken served here was less salty than most other establishments’.

We also had the Shrimp Dumpling Soup ($10.90). Here, you can taste the quality of the ingredients, from the filling to the light dumpling skin, and of course the scallop pork bone collagen broth. They also serve the dumplings in garlic ginger or red chilli oil.

Shrimp Dumpling Soup ($10.90).

For drinks, we kept it simple and traditional, with Iced Yuan Yang C Kosong ($4.60) and Hot Honey Lemon ($3.50). Both were freshly prepared and nicely presented.

Hot Honey Lemon ($3.50) and Iced Yuan Yang C Kosong ($4.60).

For a late weekend afternoon, the restaurant still buzzed with patrons. A surprising number queued for tables, revealing that this gem may not be so hidden after all. It was wonderful to see one of the owners going around speaking to customers, ensuring a good experience. As a sweet surprise, children also received a little treat after their meals.

Beyond keeping to traditional recipes, the hallmark of this place lies in its homely food and heart-warming service. We will definitely be back.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Laifaba Wanton Noodles & Roasted Meats (Prestige Centre)

#02-02 Prestige Centre, 71 Bukit Batok Crescent, Singapore 658071

https://laifabar.com/

https://www.instagram.com/laifaba/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.