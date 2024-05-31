High spirits at Las Palmas Rooftop Bar

Head bartender Ron Aransay is the creative mind behind Las Palmas' revamped menu which includes Donn Beach.

When I sent my friends photos of myself savouring pretty cocktails against a backdrop of glittering skyline, most of them were surprised to learn that I was in Novena.

After all, the area is better known for healthcare facilities, sports stores and Korean eateries.

A rooftop bar? Not so much.

Las Palmas Rooftop Bar at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena is a watering hole that is chic and dreamy.

Inspired by Palm Springs, the resort city in California, US, Las Palmas has on its menu invigorating cocktails and enticing bites, served with a side of enchanting views.

In its first menu revamp since the bar opened in 2022, the drinks list now showcases 12 new concoctions and four permanent favourites.

Las Palmas is the perfect spot to relax and take in captivating views of the city. PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

A signature not to be missed is Donn Beach ($23) – a tangy drink built around Plantation 3 Stars, a blend of white rums from Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad. Served in a tiki mug, Donn Beach is a nod to the eponymous American adventurer and "founding father" of tiki culture.

Las Palmas' iteration of Donn Beach has a tinge of nuttiness introduced by hazelnut and orgeat, a syrup made from almond.

The more adventurous can go for Nifty Fifties ($27), a punchy mix pretty in pink and topped with rice paper emblazoned with pop art redolent of the Atomic Age.

The use of barley shochu, cachaca, pink dragonfruit, lime and hibiscus tea results in a drink that transports you to breezy days on the beach underneath a clear, blue sky.

Nifty Fifties and Rose Bowl.

My personal favourite is Rose Bowl ($28), invigorating like the electrifying mood at the California stadium famous for Rose Bowl Game, the highly-anticipated annual college football game played every New Year's Day since 1902.

The gin-based drink is fruity and, of course, rosy.

Las Palmas head bartender Ron Aransay.

When asked about his choice drink, 33-year-old head bartender Ron Aransay picked The Racquet Club ($25).

"I created it in 2019 for the Asia Bartender Competition in Hong Kong. It’s a timeless Negroni at its core but with a twist that hits the spot among our patrons. The addition of umeshu and orgeat adds a layer of nuttiness while keeping it light on the palate," he told TNP.

"I want to create evocative drinks that bring about memorable experiences for everyone regardless of their purpose for coming to the bar."