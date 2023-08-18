A magical meal at The English House

The English House has a unique sense of style and touches of playfulness in every corner.

On first impressions, The English House feels like an old Victorian hotel lobby.

A few steps in and your eyes won't escape the array of art and quirky decor that adorn every nook and cranny. It was almost like stepping into an art gallery or museum of sorts.

A lone Chef’s Knife sits atop a showcase of personal effects and antiques from the late Anthony Bourdain. The knife, as it turns out, is a Bob Kramer knife purchased at an auction for a whopping US$230,000 (S$312,000), which gives you an idea of the value of the collectibles on display.

The ambience was a perfect blend of cosy and open, providing ample space for my daughter to move around and explore; a rare luxury in Singapore's dining scene.

Opened by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, The English House has introduced an "inflation menu" with meals at just $9.99++, offering a pocket friendly option to dine and experience this whimsical wonderland without breaking the bank.

Better yet, order from the ala carte menu and kids below the age of 12 dine for free. A real win for parents with young kids. My daughter (aged six) opted for the Chicken Bolognese, and I was impressed by the quality of the free kids meal.

The Traditional Fish & Chips ($52) was quite possibly the best fish & chips I've had; it was perfectly battered and made with wild caught cod.

Traditional Fish & Chips.

Having also heard raving reviews of their Wellingtons, we had to give it a go. Stoddart’s Scotch Fillet of Beef (with herb salad; serves two; $168) was impeccably cooked medium rare and flavourful. My daughter ravished the beef I sliced up for her, a rare occurrence (pun intended).

Stoddart’s Scotch Fillet of Beef (with herb salad).

The manager suggested a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and our favourite was the Rosemary Blueberry Smash ($15), topped with a mini skewer of fresh ripe blueberries.

Then came the desserts. While the Classic Chocolate Mousse ($15) with fresh strawberry was delicious, my must-try pick would be the Baked Apple Crumble ($15) topped with vanilla ice cream.

Baked Apple Crumble topped with vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant also boasts sharing platters and, rather interestingly, Hong Kong Dim Sum.

Despite a higher price point, The English House unquestionably justifies its value with top-notch food quality, ambiance, and service. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a little indulgence, we recommend this place.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

The English House by Marco Pierre White

28 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238972

https://www.theenglishhouse.com/

@theenglishhousesingapore

Culinary Explorer on a Journey of Flavours

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.