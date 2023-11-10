More than just pastries, Patisserie Woo makes for a sweet dining experience

After opening three retail outlets in three years, Patisserie Woo (rebranded from Patissier Woo) has finally opened its dine-in store on Sixth Avenue.

Helmed by Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef and owner Melissa Woo, the casual-chic space offers a delightful mix of gourmet delights and cosy ambiance.

Though its menu primarily comprises tarts, cakes and croissant platters, there are still a few savoury options to make for a complete meal.

The Pork Belly Pie ($16), for instance, was an amalgamation of flavours – the sweetness of the onions blending with the savoury fatty pork and the creamy richness of the cheese.

While the crust was slightly thicker than anticipated, it managed to strike a balance between flakiness and structure, holding the hearty dish together.

It paired perfectly with their Iced Matcha Latte ($7). Unlike many cafes, Patisserie Woo does not use sweetened matcha pre-mix, soI could enjoy it completely sugar-free. They also offer an oat milk option for the lactose-intolerant.

Pork Belly Pie ($16) and Iced Matcha Latte ($7).

My daughter Sarah opted for the Tomato Mascarpone Pasta ($9; vegetarian). Beneath the chewy layer of baked cheese, the pasta was nestled in a rich and creamy tomato base that carried a hint of tartness. We also added a side salad – crisp greens dressed in a mildly sweet balsamic vinaigrette, which complimented the pasta dish.

Tomato Mascarpone Pasta ($9).

For dessert, the signature Meyer Lemon ($9) featured a lemony custard-like filling that was sweet and zestful. It had a slight pudding-like texture and was served in their signature tart crust.

Sarah's top pick was the Strawberry Shortcake Parfait ($10). She relished the fluffy, moist egg sponge layered with velvety Madagascan vanilla bean cream, and crowned with fresh strawberries. The dessert wasn’t too sweet either, allowing the natural sweetness of the strawberries to shine through.

Strawberry Shortcake Parfait ($10).

Saving the best for last, we indulged in some gelato. The Alphonso Mango Sorbet ($5) (dairy-free), boasted a vibrant hue and an intense mango flavour, complete with small bits of mango for added texture. It wasn't as sour as anticipated, making it a refreshing choice.

My favourite, though, was the Pistachio Gelato ($6) – crafted with Sicilian pistachios. It had a subtle saltiness, and the chunky pistachio bits elevated the experience.

Mango Sorbet and Pistachio Gelato in waffle bowls.

Daddy & Daughter Approved!

Patisserie Woo

1 Fifth Avenue, Guthrie House #01-01, Singapore 268802

Dine in: 8 am to 9:30 pm (daily); Order collection: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

https://patissierwoo.myshopify.com/

https://www.instagram.com/patisseriewoo/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.