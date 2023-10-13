Netizens in a flap after McDonald’s S'pore removes whipped cream from frappes

Fans of McDonald’s frappes – an ice-blended sweet drink – in Singapore are certainly not lovin’ it, after the fast-food chain announced recently that whipped cream would no longer be served with the drink.

The company announced the change from Oct 12 in Instagram and Facebook posts on Wednesday, with the tag line “The same great taste, without the guilt”.

While some netizens reacted positively to the news, citing the lack of nutritional value in whipped cream, most were against the move, and questioned if the removal was done to cut costs.

On the McDonald’s Facebook post, which had garnered more than a thousand reactions and 300 comments, user Desmond Yip asked: “Without whipped cream, will the frappe be cheaper?”

𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗢𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟮, all frappés will now be served 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 whipped cream! Enjoy the same fun, delicious taste in a refreshed manner! #mcdsg Posted by McDonald's on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

“Frappe without whipped cream is just like chicken rice without chilli,” said user Wayne Chee.

On Instagram, one user lamented: “Let me feel the guilt, don’t worry about my feelings.”

Earlier this year, the fast food chain also discontinued its Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce.

When contacted, a McDonald’s spokesman told The Straits Times that its removal of whipped cream from frappes was to reduce the overall saturated fat content in the drink. The spokesman added that the drink’s recipe was tweaked for lower sugar, without changing the taste.

“These changes were partly drawn from our observation that customers are increasingly ordering frappes without whipped cream,” the spokesman said, adding that the decision was “not taken lightly”.

“We are grateful for our customers’ understanding and support in our commitment to offer balanced choices for all.”