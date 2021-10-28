Save more with FairPrice's Neighbourhood Super Deals, Shiok Savings

Thousands of shoppers have been enjoying great savings on groceries ever since FairPrice supermarkets rolled out the weekly four-days-only Neighbourhood Super Deals in March this year.

Every Thursday to Sunday at 111 participating FairPrice stores, additional discounts are offered on seven to nine items.

On top of that, the supermarket chain launched a new Shiok Savings programme last week, promising savings of 50 per cent or more on two selected products.

Need more time to shop or planning for a second round?

The good news is the two Shiok Savings promotions will extend for three more days till Nov 3 at the 16 participating FairPrice supermarkets, while stocks last.

The outlets are located at 89 Bedok North, 212 Bedok North, 745 Bedok Reservoir Road, Bukit Batok MRT station, 166 Bukit Batok West, 352 Clementi, 57 Dawson Place, 114 Geylang East, 29A Ghim Moh Link, Hillion Mall, 447A Jalan Kayu, 140 Jalan Teck Whye, 849 Khatib, Marsiling MRT station, The Poiz Centre and Punggol Oasis Terraces.

For more information or to locate your nearest store, join the FairPrice Super Savers Facebook group or visit bit.ly/FP4DAYFA

With discounts this attractive, do not wait till the last minute to snap up the Shiok Savings on bird's nest and avocado.

To unwind after a stressful workday, pamper yourself with a chilled bottle of the Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest with Longan & Wolfberry (4 boxes x 6 bottles x 180ml), a newly launched variant available exclusively at the selected FairPrice stores.

Try it now at the "shiok" price of $49.80 - a whopping 64 per cent off its original price of $139.60, making it only $2.10 per bottle.

The health nuts among us can also rejoice because the New Zealand Hass Avocado 3s ($2.95, usual price $5.95) also comes under the Shiok Savings.

Rich in vitamins and minerals, the avocado is a key ingredient in numerous healthy dessert or breakfast recipes.

At less than $1 per avocado, it is time to load up on the good fats you need in your diet.

For a morning treat or mid-day energy booster, you can get the Quaker Oatmeal Cookies 6 Packs 27g at two for $4.25 (usual price two for $5.70).

It comes in different flavours such as chocolate chips, raisins and honey nuts.

Made with the goodness of Quaker Oats, it is a tasty and nourishing snack to help keep you going. It contains wholegrain oats, no artificial flavourings, and is halal and free of trans-fat.

The cookies are also conveniently packed in smaller pouches for easy carrying and storage.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to the Lindt Lindor Cornet Chocolate 200g, which is going at two for $14 (usual price two for $23.70).

The Lindt Lindor Cornet series comes in four flavours - hazelnut, milk, extra dark and assorted - and is made with the finest milk and the most irresistibly smooth chocolate filling that melts in your mouth.

If you are craving something more savoury instead, fret not. Arumi Okonomiyaki 340g - a Japanese okonomiyaki pancake with seafood and cabbage mixed in a savoury sauce - is on sale at $6.90 (usual price $10.80).

With ingredients such as cabbage, wheat flour, squid, shrimp and octopus, each pack comes with two pancakes and two packets of sauce.

You can conveniently pan-fry or air-fry it whenever you are feeling peckish or have this delicious treat as a meal.

To wash down the chow, grab the 7-Up/Pepsi Black Canned Drink 4s x 320ml at two for $3.75 (usual price two for $6.10) for a refreshing, guilt-free beverage.

Pepsi Black delivers a bold cola taste with no sugar or calories, and boasts the Healthier Choice Symbol.

For a caffeine-free option, perk up with an original 7UP, featuring its iconic natural lemon lime flavour that is ideal to cool down with in Singapore's warm weather.

For a simple hotpot or steamboat dinner with your family and friends, the tender and thinly sliced Porkee Frozen Pork Belly Sukiyaki/Pork Collar Shabu Shabu 400g are must-buys at two for $11.85 (usual price two for $15.40).

Apart from food items, you can save on household essentials too when you buy two bottles of Dynamo Laundry Gel Detergent 2.6-2.8kg (two for $14.85, usual price two for $26.70).

It removes 99 per cent of bacteria and prevents bacterial growth on fabric, and its all-new ultra-concentrated formula ensures stain removal that is two times more effective.

Compared with powder, the gel dissolves better and leaves no residue behind on clothes and the washing machine. It is also suitable for both top-load or front-load washing machines.

Lastly, take this opportunity to stock up on the FairPrice PureSoft 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue 3 x 10 x 500s rolls value pack ($15.95, usual price $18.95), which also comes with free 8s 2-Ply Pocket Tissue.

Extra soft and absorbent, the tissues are made from 100 per cent virgin pulp and is optical brightening agent-free.

So visit your nearest participating FairPrice supermarket to take advantage of the Neighbourhood Super Deals and Shiok Savings, while stocks last.