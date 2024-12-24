Sengkang MP Jamus Lim shares his Boeuf Bourguignon recipe

Perfect for a cozy Christmas gathering, this Boeuf Bourguignon recipe that we picked up from Dr Jamus Lim is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Boeuf Bourguignon, a classic French beef stew, is a culinary masterpiece that embodies the warmth and comfort of the holiday season.

The rich and flavourful dish, often considered king of stews, features tender chunks of beef slow-cooked in red wine, creating a symphony of savoury flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

While Sengkang MP Jamus Lim admits his meat consumption has decreased in recent years, the dish remains a special-occasion indulgence.

Perfect for a cozy Christmas gathering, this Boeuf Bourguignon recipe that we picked up from Dr Lim is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

So gather your ingredients, embrace the festive spirit and prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that embodies the essence of festive cheer!

Yields: 6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 3-4 hours

Ingredients

1.6kg lean stewing beef (chuck or shin), cut into 5cm pieces

170g bacon, diced or cut into thin strips

45g butter

340g pearl onions

340g small button mushrooms

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

45g all-purpose flour

750ml red wine

45g tomato paste

Bouquet garni (tied bundle of herbs: typically parsley, thyme, bay leaf)

600-750ml beef broth

15ml chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

Bacon bliss:

In a large, heavy, flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat.

"Spread it into a layer and just let the fat render,” says Dr Lim. “As the fat renders, it will start to cook in its own fat – and that's when it gets good."

You know you're on the right track when you start smelling that beautiful bacon. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Once golden brown, remove with a slotted spoon, drain and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat.

Beefy browning:

In the same casserole, brown the beef in batches over medium-high heat, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.

"The goal here is to get the Maillard reaction going, to get a brown layer on the beef,” Dr Lim explains.

“If you go to France these days, they don't really bother with all that, but it really lends a bit of character if you can get it."

Try not to overcrowd the pan - patience is key to ensuring the beef cooks just right. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Once done, set the browned beef aside.

Onion and mushroom magic:

Dr Lim insists that pearl onions – and not any other kind – are key to the dish.

"I don't know if they're so much the 'secret ingredient' of the dish, but I wouldn't cook it without them,” he muses.

“These are little packs of joy that soak in the stew of stock and wine and juices."

For the pearl onions, melt one-third of the butter in a separate frying pan over medium heat and cook until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.

The not-so-secret ingredient: pearl onions. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Sauté the mushrooms in the remaining butter until golden brown. Set aside.

Aromatic foundation:

Add the remaining butter to the casserole. Once melted, add the chopped onion, carrot, garlic, and celery.

Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, or until softened, stirring frequently.

Flour power:

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Wine and flavour:

"Typically, the recipe calls for Burgundy, but I think any cheap red wine works just fine," assures Dr Lim.

Pour in the red wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. Add the tomato paste and bouquet garni. Bring to a boil.

Slow and steady:

Return the browned beef and bacon to the casserole. Pour in enough beef broth to cover the meat and vegetables.

Now we're cooking. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Cover the casserole and simmer gently over low heat for about 3 hours, or until the beef is very tender, stirring occasionally.

Final flourish:

Discard the bouquet garni. Stir in the fresh parsley.

Serve and savour:

Serve hot with crusty bread, mashed potatoes, or your favorite sides.

Delicious. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Enjoy!