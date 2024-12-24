Sengkang MP Jamus Lim shares his Boeuf Bourguignon recipe
Boeuf Bourguignon, a classic French beef stew, is a culinary masterpiece that embodies the warmth and comfort of the holiday season.
The rich and flavourful dish, often considered king of stews, features tender chunks of beef slow-cooked in red wine, creating a symphony of savoury flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.
While Sengkang MP Jamus Lim admits his meat consumption has decreased in recent years, the dish remains a special-occasion indulgence.
Perfect for a cozy Christmas gathering, this Boeuf Bourguignon recipe that we picked up from Dr Lim is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
So gather your ingredients, embrace the festive spirit and prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that embodies the essence of festive cheer!
Yields: 6 servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3-4 hours
Ingredients
- 1.6kg lean stewing beef (chuck or shin), cut into 5cm pieces
- 170g bacon, diced or cut into thin strips
- 45g butter
- 340g pearl onions
- 340g small button mushrooms
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, finely chopped
- 2-3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 45g all-purpose flour
- 750ml red wine
- 45g tomato paste
- Bouquet garni (tied bundle of herbs: typically parsley, thyme, bay leaf)
- 600-750ml beef broth
- 15ml chopped fresh parsley
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
@thenewpaperdigital TNP sits down to chop mushrooms, onions and garlic with MP Dr @jamusjlim. Paging Pritam Singh - if you cook, hit us up. Find the full recipe at tnp.straitstimes.com #recipe #beef #food ♬ original sound - thenewpaper
Instructions
In a large, heavy, flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat.
"Spread it into a layer and just let the fat render,” says Dr Lim. “As the fat renders, it will start to cook in its own fat – and that's when it gets good."
Once golden brown, remove with a slotted spoon, drain and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat.
In the same casserole, brown the beef in batches over medium-high heat, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.
"The goal here is to get the Maillard reaction going, to get a brown layer on the beef,” Dr Lim explains.
“If you go to France these days, they don't really bother with all that, but it really lends a bit of character if you can get it."
Once done, set the browned beef aside.
Dr Lim insists that pearl onions – and not any other kind – are key to the dish.
"I don't know if they're so much the 'secret ingredient' of the dish, but I wouldn't cook it without them,” he muses.
“These are little packs of joy that soak in the stew of stock and wine and juices."
For the pearl onions, melt one-third of the butter in a separate frying pan over medium heat and cook until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.
Sauté the mushrooms in the remaining butter until golden brown. Set aside.
Add the remaining butter to the casserole. Once melted, add the chopped onion, carrot, garlic, and celery.
Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, or until softened, stirring frequently.
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
"Typically, the recipe calls for Burgundy, but I think any cheap red wine works just fine," assures Dr Lim.
Pour in the red wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. Add the tomato paste and bouquet garni. Bring to a boil.
Return the browned beef and bacon to the casserole. Pour in enough beef broth to cover the meat and vegetables.
Cover the casserole and simmer gently over low heat for about 3 hours, or until the beef is very tender, stirring occasionally.
Discard the bouquet garni. Stir in the fresh parsley.
Serve hot with crusty bread, mashed potatoes, or your favorite sides.
Enjoy!
@thenewpaperdigital MP Dr @jamusjlim invites TNP into his kitchen to learn the art of French cooking and discuss Singaporean football. Find the full recipe at tnp.straitstimes.com #recipe #beef #food ♬ original sound - thenewpaper
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now