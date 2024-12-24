 Sengkang MP Jamus Lim shares his Boeuf Bourguignon recipe , Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Sengkang MP Jamus Lim shares his Boeuf Bourguignon recipe

Sengkang MP Jamus Lim shares his Boeuf Bourguignon recipe
Perfect for a cozy Christmas gathering, this Boeuf Bourguignon recipe that we picked up from Dr Jamus Lim is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.TNP PHOTOS: JADEN DARRIUS PNG
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Exclusive
Dec 24, 2024 07:56 am

Boeuf Bourguignon, a classic French beef stew, is a culinary masterpiece that embodies the warmth and comfort of the holiday season.

The rich and flavourful dish, often considered king of stews, features tender chunks of beef slow-cooked in red wine, creating a symphony of savoury flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

While Sengkang MP Jamus Lim admits his meat consumption has decreased in recent years, the dish remains a special-occasion indulgence.

Perfect for a cozy Christmas gathering, this Boeuf Bourguignon recipe that we picked up from Dr Lim is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

So gather your ingredients, embrace the festive spirit and prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that embodies the essence of festive cheer!

Yields: 6 servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3-4 hours

Boxes of wagyu beef discovered by Johor authorities in a private vehicle driven by a Malaysian driver across the Second Link.
Singapore

Driver caught trying to enter Johor with 21kg of wagyu beef

Related Stories

Boeuf's new menu steaks up its game

‘Severely undercooked’ burger patty: Woman has beef with McDonald’s food quality

Over 100kg of pork, beef to be exported to S’pore without permits confiscated at Johor customs

Ingredients

  • 1.6kg lean stewing beef (chuck or shin), cut into 5cm pieces
  • 170g bacon, diced or cut into thin strips
  • 45g butter
  • 340g pearl onions
  • 340g small button mushrooms
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, finely chopped
  • 2-3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 45g all-purpose flour
  • 750ml red wine
  • 45g tomato paste
  • Bouquet garni (tied bundle of herbs: typically parsley, thyme, bay leaf)
  • 600-750ml beef broth
  • 15ml chopped fresh parsley
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

 

@thenewpaperdigital TNP sits down to chop mushrooms, onions and garlic with MP Dr @jamusjlim. Paging Pritam Singh - if you cook, hit us up. Find the full recipe at tnp.straitstimes.com #recipe #beef #food ♬ original sound - thenewpaper

 

Instructions

Bacon bliss:

In a large, heavy, flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat.

"Spread it into a layer and just let the fat render,” says Dr Lim. “As the fat renders, it will start to cook in its own fat – and that's when it gets good."

You know you're on the right track when you start smelling that beautiful bacon.TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Once golden brown, remove with a slotted spoon, drain and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat.

Beefy browning:

In the same casserole, brown the beef in batches over medium-high heat, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.

"The goal here is to get the Maillard reaction going, to get a brown layer on the beef,” Dr Lim explains.

“If you go to France these days, they don't really bother with all that, but it really lends a bit of character if you can get it."

Try not to overcrowd the pan - patience is key to ensuring the beef cooks just right.TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Once done, set the browned beef aside.

Onion and mushroom magic:

Dr Lim insists that pearl onions – and not any other kind – are key to the dish.

"I don't know if they're so much the 'secret ingredient' of the dish, but I wouldn't cook it without them,” he muses.

“These are little packs of joy that soak in the stew of stock and wine and juices."

For the pearl onions, melt one-third of the butter in a separate frying pan over medium heat and cook until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.

The not-so-secret ingredient: pearl onions.TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Sauté the mushrooms in the remaining butter until golden brown. Set aside.

Aromatic foundation:

Add the remaining butter to the casserole. Once melted, add the chopped onion, carrot, garlic, and celery.

Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, or until softened, stirring frequently.

Flour power:

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Wine and flavour:

"Typically, the recipe calls for Burgundy, but I think any cheap red wine works just fine," assures Dr Lim.

Pour in the red wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. Add the tomato paste and bouquet garni. Bring to a boil.

Slow and steady:

Return the browned beef and bacon to the casserole. Pour in enough beef broth to cover the meat and vegetables.

Now we're cooking.TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Cover the casserole and simmer gently over low heat for about 3 hours, or until the beef is very tender, stirring occasionally.

Final flourish:

Discard the bouquet garni. Stir in the fresh parsley.

Serve and savour:

Serve hot with crusty bread, mashed potatoes, or your favorite sides.

Delicious.TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

Enjoy!

 

@thenewpaperdigital MP Dr @jamusjlim invites TNP into his kitchen to learn the art of French cooking and discuss Singaporean football. Find the full recipe at tnp.straitstimes.com #recipe #beef #food ♬ original sound - thenewpaper

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

beefjamus lim

Nathaniel Fetalvero

Correspondent
njfetalvero@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Nathaniel Fetalvero