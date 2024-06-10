Boeuf's new menu steaks up its game

Boeuf's new menu is perfect for sharing.

Tucked away in a Telok Ayer shophouse is Boeuf, a cosy steakhouse popular among the lunchtime crowd.

The restaurant recently launched its revamped menu which offers a delightful blend of meaty classics and inclusive options to satiate all palates.

Its refreshed three-course set lunch ($29.90++) includes options for those who cannot or prefer not to consume red meat.

However, Boeuf remains a beef lover's paradise with succulent meals that are reasonably priced.

The restaurant also introduced an all-you-can-eat steak buffet at just $48++ per person, available on the weekends.

On offer is Argentinean Black Angus ribeye steak and unlimited sides, including cream spinach, fries and fresh sourdough bread with butter.

TNP visited the steakhouse on a Wednesday afternoon to try some items from its new menu.

First up was Shrimp Provencal ($28), shrimp in a flavourful and tangy tomato sauce that was peppered with herbs and olives.

Shrimp Provencal ($28). TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Although the shrimp was a tasty appetiser, diners at the table lit up when the beef entrees arrived.

The Wagyu Beef Bourgignon ($58) was fork-tender. Nestled on a bed of creamy mashed potato, it had an intense beefy flavour that was extremely satisfying.

Wagyu Cheek Bourguignon ($68). TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Perfect for groups is the 1855 Prime Ribs ($22 per 100g). Served on a wooden board and meticulously carved, the prime rib was succulent.

1855 Prime Ribs ($22 per 100g). TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

The taste was further enhanced by charred bits of fat and accompanied by roasted garlic. The meat was delicious on its own but was also great paired with an array of steak butters.

We rounded off our meal with a refreshing lemon tart ($13 for two pieces) which balanced off the rich dishes that came before it.

Lemon Tart ($13 for 2 pieces). TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Though some may find the lemon curd a tad too sour, the perfect tart shell and a luscious layer of vanilla cream layered underneath rounded it off beautifully.

Whether you are looking for a lunch spot in the CBD or planning a romantic date night, this meaty haven has something for everyone.