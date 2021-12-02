Singapore Food Masters 2021 unveils top food heroes

Dr Leslie Tay, host of the Singapore Food Masters 2021 Awards, and Ms Aries Chan, owner of The Coco Rice. The Tiong Bahru stall, known for its blue pea nasi lemak, was one of three winners in the (East-West) zone.

After a round of public voting and judging by a respected panel of judges, Singapore Food Masters 2021 has found its top three favourite food heroes from the North-South, Circle, East-West and North-East zones.

Eight of the 12 winning eateries are new to the competition, now in its fifth edition, and they include First Street Teochew Fish Soup, Krapow Thai Street Food and Ding Ji.

The top three winners of each zone, which tie in with MRT train lines, are Dajie Makan Place, Krapow Thai Street Food, and Shrimp Prawn Seafood (North-South); Ding Ji, EagleWings Loft, and Little Lazy Lizard (Circle); Jing Long Seafood Restaurant, Old World Bak Kut Teh & Fried Porridge, and The Coco Rice (East-West); and Ah Ma Chi Mian, First Street Teochew Fish Soup and Lazy Lizard The Promenade (North-East).

This year, a new category called Longest-Running Award was introduced to honour previous participants who received the highest number of votes per zone.

The winners are Shen Xi Fish Maw Pig Stomach Chicken (North-South), Abalone Ginseng Buddha Jumps Over Wall (Circle), Lazy Lizard The Promenade (North-East) and Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant (East-West).

More than 100 eateries were in the first round of voting, and over 76,000 votes were cast online over four weeks through sgfoodmasters.sg

The panel of judges included Ms Maureen Ow of Miss Tam Chiak fame, food influencer duo The Ranting Panda, The New Paper columnist Yeoh Wee Teck, assistant programme director and senior music director of ONE FM 91.3 Charmaine Phua and senior producer-presenter of 96.3 Hao FM Anna Lim.

Ms Aries Chan, 41, the owner of The Coco Rice, said: "Reaching the top 3 when we are still very new at only eight months is a pleasant surprise and blessing for us.

"While it has been challenging to move from being home-based to having a permanent stall at Tiong Bahru, which involved a total revamp of our menu and recipes, Singapore Food Masters has been a great platform for us to be recognised and to introduce us to the market."

Visit sgfoodmasters.sg to view the finalists' awards presentation videos and the full list of participating eateries.