Spend time and bond with mum over a meal for Mother's Day

A gift is nice, but time spent with your mother could be her favourite present.

One fun way to spend time is with a meal. Thank goodness, there are all many dining options for Mother’s Day.

Hot pot is the ultimate family activity for some, and Beauty in The Pot is one of Singapore’s most popular chains. And when they come up with a Mother’s Day set, it is the perfect excuse for another visit.

Mom’s Nourishing Set ($98) comes with a twin pot of the new Warming Yellow Wine Kampong Chicken Broth and the signature Beauty Collagen Broth. The yellow wine broth is mellow and understated, and great with the set’s accompaniments that include dang gui ebiko prawn paste, wild mushroom platter, as well as sliced giant grouper fish.

This set is available till May 31.

Chilled boneless kampung chicken with scallion and sand ginger. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE PALACE

Mothers who want comfort food can identify with Crystal Jade Palace (or any concepts from Crystal Jade, really).

This year, Mother’s Day highlights include chilled boneless kampung chicken with scallion and sand ginger ($36 for half, $70 for whole) and stewed Chinese yam vermicelli with sesame chicken and shredded ginger ($32, good for four).

The boneless chicken is especially comforting because there is something familiar about the combination.

Crystal Jade Palace is located on level four of Ngee Ann City. For reservations, call 6735-2388 or 9177-1971.

Special Mother’s Day discount at Rempapa. PHOTO: OUE RESTAURANTS

Traditionists will appreciate a meal at Rempapa (#01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ; reservations via https://bit.ly/3NIuPq1).

This Mother’s Day, you get to enjoy the food at a special discount.

Between May 12 and May 14, Rempapa offers all mothers a dining promotion of up to 30 per cent.

Families dining with mothers get 20 per cent off, but when you turn this into a meal for three generations, you get an additional 10 per cent discount. The discount is available for a la carte food order only, during brunch and dinner.

Dishes to order include classic Hakka fried pork ($20) and baca assam ($46), a Eurasian dish that combines Peranakan and Indian flavours.

Mandarin chicken rice. PHOTO: CHATTERBOX

Chatterbox (#05-03, 333 Orchard Road) introduces an exclusive four-course Mother's Day menu featuring some of their star dishes, plus two glasses of either the Cousino-Macul Sauvignon Blanc or Cava sparkling wine.

The menu is available from May 6 to 14 at $128 for two pax, with the main attraction being the Mandarin chicken rice.

This legendary dish is accompanied by traditional condiments, including a dark soya sauce made exclusively for Chatterbox.

You can opt for the other classic - the lobster laksa - with a $10 top-up.

To make your reservations, go to at https://chatterbox.com.sg/.

Boeuf’s All-You-Can-Eat. PHOTO: BOEUF

A beef feast for mum?

Boeuf (159 Telok Ayer Street) has an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day weekend promotion (on May 13 and 14) at $98.

It is a surf and turf theme, with Holland imperial mussels cooked in white wine paired with light, non-greasy hand-cut fries alongside all-you-can-eat charcoal-grilled Argentinian ribeye steak.

The promo is for both lunch and dinner, but limited to 90 minutes of ordering time and two hours of eating time.

For reservations, head to https://reserve.oddle.me/en_SG/boeuf

Mother’s Day treats at Ellenborough Market Cafe. PHOTO: PARADOX SINGAPORE MERCHANT COURT

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay is bringing a brunch buffet at Ellenborough Market Cafe.

For $98 per adult, you get fresh seafood on ice, brunch staples, dim sum, and the highlight - Peranakan items.

If you want something more active, take mum to a tea dance.

Mari La Kita Joget ($88) will have sweet and savoury treats, and you can both dance to the live music from Stephen Francis & friends.

Mothers will take home a limited edition set of award-wining Danish cherry wine bottle from Frederiksdal with a customised wine glass worth $200.

For reservations, you can drop an e-mail to dining@paradoxsingapore.com, or call 6239-1847 or 6239-1848.

Asian-inspired dishes at Roos’ Mother’s Day buffet. PHOTO: VIBE HOTEL SINGAPORE ORCHARD

Vibe Hotel Singapore Orchard located at Mount Elizabeth is spending Mother’s Day with a poolside barbeque on May 14, 12pm to 3pm at Roos.

You’ll get an Asian-inspired barbecue buffet, with dishes such as sambal barramundi, turmeric prawns, ayam percik and satay.

Prices start from $88 a person. For reservations, send an e-mail to vibehost@fareast.com.sg.

Mother's Day omakase. PHOTO: SHINZO

If your mother likes Japanese food, take her to Shinzo (17 Carpenter Street) for the Mother's Day eight-course omakase set ($200), available from May 8 to May 13.

Dishes you can expect includes an appetiser of freshwater crab, Hiroshima oysters, flying squid and Sakuranbo cherries; a trio of sashimi featuring shiro ebi, uni, and ikura; and Kagoshima A5 Waygu sukiyaki beef with poached Japanese egg yolk.

For reservation, send a message to them via WhatsApp at 9815-7186.