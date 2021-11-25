Stay hydrated and refreshed with Life’s drinks from FairPrice

The Life Japanese Green Tea (left) and Life Lemon Tea (right).

(From left) Life Jasmine Green,Life Oolong Tea, Life Red Sugar Cane & Water Chestnut Drink and the Life Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink.

It is no secret that water is the most important nutrient our body requires. It accounts for around two-thirds of our body weight and is a vital part of life.

Stay hydrated with clear and pristine glacial water, pH-balanced alkaline water and purified distilled water from Life at FairPrice.

You can count on its products to offer a hit of energy, an invigorating boost or a moment of chill, covering you every step of the way as you ready yourself for the day.

This week, the brand best known for its bottled water is introducing its Life Alkaline Water, which now comes in a bigger 1.5-litre hydration pack ($2.45 a bottle).

Its 510ml version currently retails at $1.35 a bottle.

The product is treated using nano-artesian technology to mimic the pressure of a natural underground aquifer.

Made in Singapore, it is pH-balanced with a value of 8.5 compared with normal drinking water, which has a typical pH value of 7.

While alkaline water does help to neutralise the acidity in one's body, it should still be consumed in moderate amounts just like any other beverage other than water.

Other than alkalised water, Life also carries other types of water.

Sourced from the ancient glaciers at the Coast Mountains in British Columbia, Life Canadian Glacial Water is highly absorbable and moderately mineralised due to its small-molecule components.

Did you know that turbidity refers to the water clarity, and the lower the value, the "purer" the liquid?

Well, Life's Canadian Glacial Water is so pure, it has zero turbidity and it is ultra-low in sodium.

The clear and pristine water is also free from chlorine, fluoride, lead, arsenic, copper and nitrogen-nitrite.

It is available in a 500ml convenient pack ($1.50) or a 1-litre hydration pack ($2.40).

You may have also come across Distilled Water during your grocery runs.

It is unique as it is formed from water that is boiled into steam and condensed back into liquid.

Life's Pure Distilled Drinking Water is purified by advanced techniques and is free from impurities.

It is available in convenient packs of 500ml (60 cents) or hydration packs of 1.5L (95 cents).

Apart from water, Life also offers other beverages filled with goodness to keep you refreshed and invigorated.

With the festive season around the corner, stock up on crowd favourites such as Asian drinks and Japanese teas that are authentically sourced from Taiwan and Japan respectively.

Enjoy the goodness right from the guilt-free Life Ready-To-Drink Tea bottles on the go.

They are 100 per cent packed and produced in Japan and brewed to perfection using premium tea leaves.

They are also endorsed with the Healthier Choice Symbol, so you can go ahead and savour the full tea flavour with the No Sugar series.

Those with a sweeter tooth can instead opt for Lower In Sugar flavours for a mid-day sugar boost.

The Life Japanese Green Tea - No Sugar is a light brew using tea leaves sourced from Kagoshima prefecture, one of the top green-tea-growing regions in Japan.

Alternatively, the Life Jasmine Green Tea - Less Sugar also has an added floral aroma on top of its refreshing taste.

Both of these variants are available in 500ml ($1.30) or 1-litre ($2.10) bottles.

For those who prefer something stronger, the Life Oolong Tea - No Sugar boasts a bolder taste and a roasted aroma.

It is brewed with tea leaves sourced from the Wuyi Mountains in China, known for producing robust oolong tea.

Or put your guests in the best mood with the Life Lemon Tea - Reduced Sugar, an essential party drink infused with zesty flavour.

Such citrusy goodness comes from premium tea leaves from Sri Lanka, the birthplace of one of the best black teas in the world.

Both variants are available only in 1-litre bottles ($2.10).

Don't miss out too on the Life Asian Drinks 480ml ($1.30), which are 100 per cent sourced, packed and produced in Taiwan.

They have no preservatives or artificial colouring added, and you can take your pick from five different flavours.

The Life Red Sugar Cane & Water Chestnut Drink is an all-time crowd-pleaser that is not made from concentrate, and is the ultimate cooling beverage with a crisp taste and pleasant sweetness.

If you are looking for some extra vitamin C, the Life Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink is perfect. Besides being infused with vitamin C, it also has a sweet and zesty flavour.

For the health-conscious, the following three drinks are great options as they all use 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial flavouring added.

To stay nourished wherever and whenever, grab the Life Red Date Tea, while the Life Herbal Tea has a minty taste and is lower in sugar.

Finally, the Life Chrysanthemum Tea With Wolfberries is brewed using whole chrysanthemum flowers and features a natural floral taste blended with goji berries for an added twist.