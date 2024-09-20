Sugarhall takes you on a cocktail getaway

The best desserts are those spiked with whiskey.

I'd kill for another one of these.

After a few drinks, who can resist devouring a plate of Indomie Mi Goreng?

Those gummy bears are my spirit animals.

It's not a getaway until you've had a Mai Tai.

This is a drink best enjoyed slowly, savouring each cool and minty sip.

While the concept of a "cocktail getaway" might seem gimmicky, Sugarhall manages to deliver on its promise.

After a long week, who doesn’t dream of jetting off to some far-flung locale?

Sugarhall, the rum-focused bar by Jigger & Pony Group, seems to understand this yearning for escape. Its latest cocktail menu, cheekily titled “Cocktail Getaway”, promises just that – a mini-vacation in a glass or six.

Upon entering Sugarhall, I was greeted by the vibrant energy of the space, with its warm lighting and the buzz of conversation.

The menu itself, designed like a collection of vintage travel postcards, immediately piqued my interest. Each cocktail is presented as a journey, complete with whimsical illustrations and playful descriptions.

My first stop was the Blue Lagoon ($26), a drink as visually stunning as its namesake. The striking azure hue, thanks to a house-made coconut blue curacao, was almost too pretty to sip. Almost.

The blend of Discarded Chardonnay Vodka (a clever nod to sustainability) and zesty lemonade created a refreshing and well-balanced drink that wasn't overly sweet.

Nothing like a couple of cocktails to pretend I'm on holiday. PHOTOS: SUGARHALL

I was then transported to a sunny private villa with the Iced Mojito ($26). The combination of aged Venezuelan white rum Diplomático Planas Rum, lime, and crème de menthe was incredibly refreshing, further elevated by a generous amount of hand-shaved sugarcane ice.

Of course, no holiday is complete without some tasty treats. Sugarhall doesn't disappoint on this front either. The Oyster Mushroom Tempura ($16) offered a satisfying crunch, seasoned perfectly with a fragrant homemade spice blend.

One word: Yum. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

The Makgeolli "Mai Tai" ($26) provided a more adventurous foray, showcasing the versatility of QuiQuiRiQui Espadín Mezcal. The earthy agave notes of the mezcal melded surprisingly well with the sweetness of Korean rice wine.

A topping of rice orgeat added a welcome creamy texture, making this a unique and satisfying choice.

This is not a bar where you can really just have one drink. PHOTOS: SUGARHALL

Next, for a taste of classic with a twist, I opted for the Passionfruit Daiquiri ($26). This playful rendition, garnished with gummy bears, was a delightful balance of sweet, tart and boozy.

The oaky notes of the Bacardi 4 YO Aged Rum shone through, complementing the tangy passionfruit and subtle earthiness of green tea.

At this point, I just couldn't resist ordering a serving of Indomie Mi Goreng ($18), Sugarhall’s playful take on the instant noodle classic, elevated with crispy ayam penyet (smashed fried chicken) and a perfectly cooked sunny-side up egg.

After a few drinks, who can resist devouring a plate of Indomie Mi Goreng? TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

As the evening progressed, I found myself drawn to the Green Spicy Margarita ($26). Featuring tart green mango, Patrón Silver Tequila, and a hint of Thai basil, this cocktail packed a punch.

The housemade roasted chilli tincture added a fiery kick, making it the perfect drink for those who like a little heat.

Some choice cocktails to end the night on. PHOTOS: SUGARHALL

My final stop on this "getaway" was the Dirty Chocolatini ($26). Inspired by the classic Black Forest cake, this decadent concoction features Malty Monkey Shoulder Whisky, dark chocolate, and raspberry notes.

While undeniably delicious, the richness of this cocktail makes it best enjoyed as a dessert.

While the concept of a "cocktail getaway" might seem gimmicky, Sugarhall manages to deliver on its promise.

The carefully crafted cocktails, alongside the playful presentation and tasty bar bites, provide a welcome escape from the everyday.