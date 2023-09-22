Vietnamese cafe La Saigon just got better with their new DIY kids meal

My favourite Vietnamese cafe, La Saigon (just across from Siglap Centre) just got better with the introduction of their DIY kids meal.

Kids 12 years and under get to make their very own Bahn Mi sandwich, which includes a petite sourdough bun, scrambled eggs, an assortment of vegetables and sauces, topped off with a drink and dessert.

If you're a coffee person like I am, you'll be spoilt for choice with their extensive coffee options.

La Saigon specializes in premium Arabica and fine Robusta beans grown from Pleiku, the volcanic highlands of Vietnam. Tourists actually travel down there just to buy their coconut latte. But for me, their Iced Americano hits the spot every time.

Petite Saigon ($12). My daughter had a fun time putting her meal together, and thoroughly enjoyed her “beary cute” hot chocolate and dessert.

Forget about all the places that claim to have ‘the best Bahn Mi’ in Singapore; it's found right here.

Their Signature Crispy Pork Bahn Mi ($16; served with cassava chips) comprises a generous serving of meat, an in-house baked sourdough bun, and a perfect balance of vegetable and sauce. The meat is tender with crunchy bits of skin in a savoury and light sweet sauce with a hint of mustard. (Pro tip: Request to add chillies for a bit more spice.)

There are other choices available like beef, chicken, prawn and vegetarian, each with a unique mix of sauces. Petite sizes are available and start from $7.

Signature Crispy Pork Bahn Mi ($16). PHOTO: LA SAIGON, RAY TAN

And of course, no Vietnamese eatery would be complete without pho. At this joint, the Signature Beef Noodles ($20) is loaded with tender beef ribeye and beef golden coin slices. The broth is rich with fresh herbs and basil. Squeeze the lemon wedge to add a tangy contrast to the savoury and naturally sweet broth. The beef slices go really well with the sauce and chili dip provided.

Signature Beef Noodles ($20).

Besides the great coffee, food, and friendly service, the owner Ly is often around to ensure customers are having a great experience.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

La Saigon

914 E Coast Rd, #01-04 The Domain, Singapore 459108

https://www.instagram.com/lasaigoncafe/

https://www.lasaigon.com/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.