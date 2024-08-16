We won't judge if you choose not to share these yummy treats

There are times slaving over the stove does not seem like a viable option over the weekend, especially after a stretch of particularly trying workdays.

Or weekend just feels like a good time to cut yourself some slack and indulge in some snacks.

Here are food ideas that can be enjoyed alone (it's okay, we understand) or with the family – including the fussy young palates.

1. Earle Swensen's opens at Pasir Ris Mall

East-siders can look forward to Earle Swensen's newest outlet at Pasir Ris Mall.

The restaurant has six different cuts of steaks that are charcoal-grilled and topped with your choice of hand-crafted compound butter. Prices start from $35 for Sirloin, Ribeye or Tenderloin.

Also exclusive to Pasir Ris Mall is the new range of Butter Burgs ($21) and Signature Dry-Aged Beef Burger ($24).

There are also savoury and dessert croffles on offer (from $10). What's a croffle? A hybrid of flaky croissant and waffle, freshly made to order.

2. healthy chicken for a healthy meal

Never mind if your children refuse to eat brown rice or swallow the fish oil capsules.

U Farm Chicken boasts the world's first brown rice- and superfoods-fed chicken enriched with omega-3 fatty acids. Scientific tests have shown that the chicken retains a high level of omega-3 even after cooking.

A 100g portion of U Farm Skin-On Chicken Leg contains 841mg of omega-3 fatty acids – higher than consuming two 300mg capsules of fish oil.

U Farm Chicken is available at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Online and RedMart.

3. Start the day with pillowy-soft bread

Sunshine Bakeries's first premium bread range Shokupan Gold introduces the fluffy and buttery Butter Shokupan Loaf at $3.80.

The Butter Shokupan Loaf is both great on its own and pairs well with sweet and savoury toppings alike.

Its extra-light and fluffy softness is a signature feature of Japanese soft breads.

For more information on the slices that have a rich, creamy and buttery aroma, go to sunshine.com.sg or Sunshine Bakeries’ Instagram and Facebook pages.

4. why pick between chocolate and ice cream?

With the new F&N Magnolia Hershey's ice cream range, you can indulge in both chocolate and ice cream at the same time.

The range of new cool treats is perfect for any time of the day.

Inside the luxurious chocolate coating, crunchy almond nuts add a hint of nutty goodness to the Chocolate Almond Stick.

If you prefer the cone over the stick, the Chocolate Overload Cone has a generous serving of chocolate curls atop the chocolate ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge centre.

The Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Nuggets, with smooth chocolate fudge ripple within, are coated with a luscious layer of chocolate made from Hershey's chocolate.

For more information on the halal treats, go to Instagram @fnnmagnolia or Facebook @magnoliasg

5. feast for that special day

If a loved one is celebrating his or her birthday this weekend – if you need an excuse for a nice meal – head to Ya Ge at Orchid Hotel.

Celebrated for its sophisticated take on Chinese cuisine, its roast meats menu features a state-of-the-art Dry-Aging Fridge for perfectly-aged Peking Duck, inventive dining styles and a twist on traditional roast pork with yuzu marinate.

The Peking Duck can be enjoyed three ways: Sushi Style With Crispy Duck Skin, Traditional Skin Wrap or in one of six dishes which include Duck Bone Soup With Duck Meat Wonton and Fried Rice With Duck Meat In Duck Oil.