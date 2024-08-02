What better way to celebrate a nation's birthday than to eat

You’ve seen the flags and buntings, you’ve heard the songs, so you know it is time to celebrate National Day.

Singapore turns 59 on Aug 9, and one tradition that I love more than anything – the food promotions.

1. Flavours of the Lion City: A Culinary Expedition Through Singapore.

It is not a National Day celebration until we overeat at a buffet.

Head to Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore for its Flavours Of The Lion City: A Culinary Expedition Through Singapore buffet ($128).

On the buffet line are dishes that pay homage to Singapore, such as Teochew bak kut teh, bak chor mee, Singapore laksa with baby lobster, braised Kurobuta oork belly and Teochew steamed local-farmed golden pomfret.

I was so happy to find old-fashion drinks at the Old School Pop-up Drinks Stall with its teh tarik, iced limau and soya chin chow.

Those born in 1965 get a special price of $88 – just indicate it when you make your reservation (call 6826 8240 or email dining.ppsin@panpacific.com).

You can find out what’s available on the buffet line via menu-ppsin.panpacific.com/edge-2024-national-day

2. Taste of Singapore at embu

Until Aug 11, embu at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, has the Taste Of Singapore buffet promo (from $98), featuring local delicacies such as lobster kueh pie tee, king crab popiah, king prawn char kway teow and minced pork noodles.

A bonus for durian fans: For an additional $59, you can join in the durian buffet feast at the al fresco dining area.

To reserve, go to sevenrooms.com/reservations/mosinembu

3. National Day menu at choon hoy parlour

Choon Hoy Parlor (85 Beach Road, #01-02) presents a special edition of its popular Communal Menu ($59.90 per person, minimum three diners) until Aug 31.

The 10-course menu features familiar favourites such as Teochew pork trotter jelly, “Our Rojak Our Own Way” and mutton satay.

If you need more food, available on the a-la-carte menu is the limited Ngo Hiang Platter ($39.90). It is good for up to three diners, and it contains classic items such as smoked pitan tofu, chicken skin stuffed squid paste and orh ji (deep fried yam and minced pork).

For reservations, go to choonhoyparlor.sg or call 6266-0061.

4. Chilli Crab Lobster from Singapore Blue Lobster

It seems that each time we start humming Home, a crab dish is pushed out.

Over at Cosford Container Park near Loyang (30 Cosford Rd), the three-day Majulah Weekend Market will feature 15 local vendors. From Aug 9 to Aug 11, 1pm to 9pm, you can shop, play and even attend a Zumba or yoga class.

But most importantly, you can eat Singapore-inspired dishes, such as the chilli crab lobster from The Singapore Blue Lobster, black pepper crab pasta from The Slice House, Creamy Duck’s Singapore sambal dancing takoyak, and fried carrot cake tartellete from Tarts Men.

For more details, go to cosfordcontainerpark.com

5. Chilli Crab with Mantou

Chatterbox (#05-03 Hilton) offers a National Day 5-course Set Menu at $75 until Aug 9.

The highlight of the menu is the Singaporean classic, Chilli Crab with Mantou, and of course the signature Mandarin Chicken Rice.

If you want more crab, the restaurant is offering Chilli Crab with eight mantous for $168 per portion (approximately 1.5kg).

To reserve, call 6831-6291.

6. Hainanese claypot chicken rice

Another thing to expect during this period is the highlight of Singaporeans’ favourite dishes.

Crystal Jade Group launched a Local-Inspired Delights promotion across its restaurants.

Until Sept 30, diners can try out dishes that were inspired by group executive chef Martin Foo and his team’s local favourites.

My favourite is the Hainanese Claypot Chicken Rice ($48, good for 4-5 persons) from Crystal Jade Golden Palace (#05-22, Paragon Shopping Centre). It’s a simple comfort dish executed very well.

It’s a good time to go try the dishes because Jadeite and UOB cardmembers get a 20 per cent discount (except desserts).

For more information or to make reservations, go to crystaljade.com

7. Salted egg cutlet wrap

Popular newbies Har Har Chicken! (B1-K15 Junction 8) offers new limited-edition items from Aug 4 to 11. The National Day Combo ($9.80) consists of salted egg cutlet wrap and fiery sambal fries dusted with sambal belachan powder.

The wrap has a crispy har cheong chicken thigh cutlet coated in salted egg sauce, while the golden crisp fries will probably burn your throat.

8. tomato egg

Home-grown brand Soup Restaurant celebrates National Day with something all Singaporeans love – a good deal!

In August, diners can order four popular dishes at $5.90 with the signature Samsui ginger chicken. The dishes are claypot tofu, sanyu fish slices with spring onion and ginger, and my two must-orders: tomato egg and steamed hand-chopped minced pork with water chestnut.