What’s new in the food scene?

What’s happening in the world of food? Here’s an update:

Wine Connection has introduced its first ever Champagne Brunch at its Robertson Walk outlet.

This runs every weekend from 11am to 3pm, with free-flow champagne, wines and beers for $49.90 per person. And if you’re not champagne, it’s eleven cheaper - you pay $29.90.

There is also an a la carte menu, so you can fill your stomach with brunch classics too, such as egg white huevos rancheros ($16, topped with fresh Australian avocados, chilli beef and a pico de gallo dressing on an egg white omelette).

And grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup ($16) melted with vintage cheddar and mozzarella, served with a homemade tomato soup.

There is also the croque monsieur ($17) with Paris ham, morbier cheese and truffle bechamel.

Wine Connection Bistro Robertson Walk is located at 11 Unity Street, #01 - 19/20. For reservations, visit https://wineconnection.com.sg.

Steak Connoisseur’s Platter. PHOTO: BEDROCK BAR & GRILL

Bedrock celebrates its 15th anniversary with a series of promotions at Bedrock Bar & Grill and Bedrock Origin, available from Sept 1 to Nov 30.

At Bedrock Bar & Grill (#01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Tel: 6238-0054), get the steak connoisseur’s platter ($299).

It features premium grilled over Bedrock's applewood fire, such as Irish grass-fed salt-aged ribeye, Australia pureblood wagyu chuck tail flap, and Mangalica pork tomahawk (often called the wagyu of pork).

Accompanying the steak platter are a selection of sides to complement the meats, ranging from pickled jalapenos, and the classic Bedrock mac and cheese.

And if you pay with Mastercard, you get 15 per cent off all anniversary specials. Find out more via www.bedrock.com.sg.

Seasonal produce from Kanazawa and the region at Zeniya Singapore. PHOTO: ZENIYA SINGAPORE

Two Michelin-star Zeniya in Kanazawa Japan has opened its first (and only) international outpost in Singapore on level 24 of Shangri-La Singapore (https://www.zeniya.com.sg), serving produce sourced directly from Kanazawa and the surrounding region,

In Singapore, the kaiseki-style 11-course dinner experience is at $450 a person.

Lunch service will start soon (from $250 a person), and the dinner menu will be expanded.

Cheesy Mushroom Zinger Double Down Meal. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

The KFC zinger double down is back for the eighth time, and with a new variation - the KFC cheesy mushroom zinger double down ($8.55).

This is available from Aug 23 to Sept 26 across all outlets.

This new version has herb-marinated sauteed mushrooms, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, and a dollop of mayonnaise sandwiched between two hot and crispy zinger fillets.

The cheesy mushroom zinger double down meal ($10.35) has one burger, medium fries and a regular Coke Zero.

But if you prefer to keep it old school, the OG zinger double down ($8.05) is also available.

Aperol blackcurrant fizz (l), Aperol sloe gin fizz. PHOTO: CAMPARI GROUP

If you want more than a sugar high from Signature Koi, Aperol has worked with them to introduce two Bubble Tea Cocktails.

The two are the Aperol blackcurrant fizz and Aperol sloe gin fizz ($9.80 each), and they are available at all Signature Koi outlets, except Fernvale Community Club.