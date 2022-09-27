The World’s 50 Best Bars: Eight Singapore bars make it to 51-100 list, three fall out of top 50

MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore slid to No. 57 (down from No. 36 in 2021).

Singapore may have the most number of bars in this year’s 51-100 list of The World 50 Best Bars, but three of them were in the top 50 in 2021.

Atlas at Parkview Square tumbled to No. 67 (down from No. 16 in 2021), while MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore slid to No. 57 (down from No. 36 in 2021).

No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road dropped to No. 69, from No. 26 in 2021.

Two bars rose up the ranks. Sago House in Sago Street took the No. 51 spot (up from No. 63 in 2021), while 28 Hong Kong Street in Hongkong Street jumped to No. 55 (up from No. 71 in 2021).

There were two new entries: Analogue at Chijmes debuted at No. 65, while the Republic bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore came in at No. 90.

Re-entering the list is Nutmeg & Clove in Purvis Street – which is ranked No. 74. It was No. 90 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2019.

Based on this list and the top 50 list from 2021, four Singapore bars could be gunning for a spot in the upcoming top 50 list. This will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Oct 4 in Barcelona, Spain – the first time the awards will be held out of London.

They are Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore (currently No. 9) and Manhattan at Regent Singapore (currently No. 15), as well as Tippling Club (currently No. 43) in Tanjong Pagar and Barbary Coast (No. 81 in 2021) in North Canal Road.

Other bars from Asia on the list include Hong Kong’s Quinary (No. 56), Tokyo’s The SG Club (No. 63), Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro (No. 82) and Bangkok’s Vesper (No. 79) and The Bamboo Bar (No. 95).

The annual list – owned and organised by British media company William Reed Business Media – is decided by a voting panel comprising more than 650 independent drinks experts including bartenders, educators and cocktail specialists.

Mr Mark Sansom, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, says in a press release: “We are delighted to see so many new cities appear on the extended list for the first time – being able to recognise 32 different global cities out of the available 50 positions is particularly pleasing.”

There are 15 new entries on the list, with five cities featured for the first time – Krakow, Poland; Bratislava, Slovakia; Manchester, England; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; and Bogota, Colombia.

He adds: “All the bars announced today have continued, with outstanding resilience, to overcome the challenges that still face the industry, and it gives us great pleasure to celebrate double the number of establishments and their achievements.”