5 events you can’t miss this month

1. Get your groove on at Marquee and Avenue

This month, Marquee Singapore is hosting a star-studded line-up of deejays, while Avenue Lounge is taking you on a trip down memory lane with classic hits.

On June 15, Spanish DJ prodigy Danny Avila will be spinning his unique blend of techno at Marquee.

The following weekend, Chinese hip-hop icon PSY.P will take the stage with his signature brand of high-energy tracks.

Over at Avenue, every Thursday is #ThrowbackThursdays, where resident deejays spin iconic hits from the 1990s and 2000s. It's the perfect way to relive your favourite tunes and dance the night away.

2. Support Ground-Up Initiative at The Moving concert

The GUI two-day fundraising concert kicks off on June 28, featuring DJs from Chinese radio station 96.3 Hao FM. PHOTO: GROUND-UP INITIATIVE

Later this month, Ground-Up Initiative (GUI) is hosting a two-day fundraising concert, The Moving, at the Kampung Kampus location in Khatib. All proceeds will go towards funding GUI's relocation to its new campus.

The concert kicks off with Together on June 28, featuring deejays from Chinese radio station 96.3 Hao FM.

The next day will feature Friendship in the afternoon, with performances by singers and musicians like Wysom Wong, Ravi and Ria, Eugene Seah, Karyn Wong, and a capella group Yazers. The evening will wrap up with Love, featuring The ETC, Boon Hui Lu and Wilson Huang.

3. Find your perfect shade at Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut is hosting a Summer Pop-up Store Activation at Takashimaya from June 22 to July 4. PHOTO: SUNGLASS HUT

Summer is here, and it's time to find your perfect pair of sunglasses. Sunglass Hut has a style for every mood, featuring designs from top brands like Ray-Ban, Versace, Oakley, and Burberry.

Sunglass Hut is even hosting a Summer Pop-up Store Activation at Takashimaya from June 22 to July 4. Shoppers can check out the curated summer collection, take Insta-worthy photos and participate in exciting games.

4. Catch a Million STAR$ at Clarke Quay's Balloon Shower

CapitaLand's Summer Happiness Balloon Shower will take place at Clarke Quay's Fountain Square, offering a chance to claim one million STAR$. PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Mark your calendars for June 19! CapitaLand's Summer Happiness Balloon Shower will take place at Clarke Quay's Fountain Square, offering a chance to claim one million STAR$ – a rewards programme for use at CapitaLand malls.

Prepare for a shower of colourful balloons and get ready for a fun-filled event that's sure to bring some summer cheer.

5. Experience art activated by nature at the National Gallery Singapore

Glisten features intricate patterns and over 114,000 shimmer discs that react to light and wind. PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

The Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission Series at the National Gallery Singapore features the work of Aotearoa New Zealander artist Lisa Reihana.

Inspired by traditional South-east Asian songket and Māori Tāniko weaving, her kinetic sculpture, Glisten, features intricate patterns and over 114,000 shimmer discs that react to light and wind.

It's a multi-sensory experience that celebrates the connections between South-east Asia and Aotearoa New Zealand.