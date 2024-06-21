Level up your weekend with these exciting activities

Adidas Active Skin & Mind Pop-Up at Kallang Wave Mall offers a chance to experience Adidas' new Active Skin & Mind shower gel range.

First Dwarf, a captivating new title, is now available in Early Access on Steam.

Escape the city heat and indulge in a luxurious retreat at the new Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, perched 6,000 feet above sea level in picturesque Genting Highlands, Malaysia.

Madame Tussauds Singapore has just announced the exciting news that a wax figure of the legendary Lea Salonga will soon grace its hallowed halls.

Decathlon's new pop-up store at Changi Airport Terminal 3 is hosting a series of exhilarating challenges.

Work got you down?

Banish those weekday blues and get hyped for an action-packed weekend filled with thrilling experiences, retail therapy, and even virtual adventures.

We've curated a list of must-do activities to make your weekend unforgettable.

1. Conquer Decathlon's Changi Airport Challenges

Calling all fitness fanatics and competitive spirits!

Decathlon's new pop-up store at Changi Airport Terminal 3 is hosting a series of exhilarating challenges. From June 19 to 26, between 1pm and 4pm, push your limits in the Bike Trainer Challenge for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

If strength training is more your style, flex your muscles in the Resistance Band Squat Challenge and the Push-Up Challenge for even more opportunities to snag some awesome rewards.

2. Get Starstruck at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds Singapore has just announced that a wax figure of the legendary Lea Salonga will soon grace its hallowed halls. PHOTO: MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE

Get ready for a brush with Broadway royalty! Madame Tussauds Singapore has just announced the exciting news that a wax figure of the legendary Lea Salonga will soon grace its hallowed halls.

While we await the grand unveiling slated for later this year, why not take a trip down memory lane and visit the existing collection of lifelike celebrity figures?

From Hollywood A-listers to sporting legends, Madame Tussauds offers a star-studded experience for the whole family.

3. Escape to Cloud Nine at Genting Highlands

Escape the city heat and indulge in a luxurious retreat at the new Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, perched 6,000 feet above sea level in picturesque Genting Highlands, Malaysia. PHOTO: WYNDHAM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Escape the city heat and indulge in a luxurious retreat at the new Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, perched 6,000 feet above sea level in picturesque Genting Highlands, Malaysia.

Wake up to breathtaking views from the hotel's stunning Vertical Sky Glass Pyramid and create unforgettable memories in a setting that embodies both luxury and natural beauty.

4. Explore a Realm of Adventure in First Dwarf on Steam

First Dwarf, a captivating new title, is now available in Early Access on Steam. PHOTO: STAR DRIFTERS AND 4DIVINITY

Gamers, prepare to embark on an epic quest in First Dwarf, a captivating new title now available in Early Access on Steam.

As Dwarf Tru, stranded in the enchanting realm of Driftland, you must master the art of survival, exploration, and tower defence.

Battle fantastical creatures, build a thriving colony for your fellow dwarves, and uncover the secrets of this magical world in a gaming experience that seamlessly blends strategy, action, and adventure.

5. Rejuvenate Your Senses at Adidas Active Skin & Mind Pop-Up

Adidas Active Skin & Mind Pop-Up at Kallang Wave Mall offers a chance to experience Adidas' new Active Skin & Mind shower gel range. PHOTO: ADIDAS SINGAPORE

Elevate your workout routine and treat your senses at the Adidas Active Skin & Mind Pop-Up, taking place at Kallang Wave Mall from June 21st to 23rd.

This exciting event offers a chance to experience Adidas' new Active Skin & Mind shower gel range, specifically formulated to refresh and revitalize your body and mind.

Enjoy complimentary workout sessions, including yoga, HIIT and rock climbing, when you purchase two or more shower gels from Guardian. It's the perfect opportunity to sample the revitalising products and discover your new favorite post-workout ritual.